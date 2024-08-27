Sections
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Fall celebrations gets started today

Autumn has arrived and with it are a handful of fall festivals planned THIS WEEKEND around the region. Here are the details:

• Country Hollow’s Harvest Festival is scheduled for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at 2235 Ben Johnson Road, Clarkston. The cost is $2 (cash only). There will be a U-pick pumpkin patch and flower bouquets; fall decor and home goods; kids’ games; sweet treats; pulled-pork sandwiches; and family photos.

• Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm will hosts its one-day harvest festival from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY. The free event will include games, face-painting and other activities. Pumpkin pies, doughnuts and cider will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting WSU’s Organic Agriculture Club.

• The Southwick Fall Fest is planned for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Southwick Community Center, 39863 Southwick Road, Kendrick. There will be a silent auction, live music and food and beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children younger than 10, and must be paid by cash or check.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

