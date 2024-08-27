Happenings

• Country Hollow’s Harvest Festival is scheduled for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at 2235 Ben Johnson Road, Clarkston. The cost is $2 (cash only). There will be a U-pick pumpkin patch and flower bouquets; fall decor and home goods; kids’ games; sweet treats; pulled-pork sandwiches; and family photos.

• Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm will hosts its one-day harvest festival from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY. The free event will include games, face-painting and other activities. Pumpkin pies, doughnuts and cider will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting WSU’s Organic Agriculture Club.

• The Southwick Fall Fest is planned for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Southwick Community Center, 39863 Southwick Road, Kendrick. There will be a silent auction, live music and food and beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children younger than 10, and must be paid by cash or check.

