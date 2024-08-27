Idaho figures to follow the nation in a rightward shift

ANALYSIS

The nation shifted to the right Tuesday. And Idaho followed suit.

It was another red Election Night in Idaho in the obvious and unsurprising ways. Let’s recap them briefly. Donald Trump received Idaho’s four electoral votes, as expected — with a 67.1% majority that eclipsed his numbers in 2016 and 2020. Incumbent U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher won pedestrian re-election campaigns.

So let’s focus on the state level — where policies and politics make a profound mark on K-12 and higher ed. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the Proposition 1 election overhaul — and the oversimplified pitch to ditch a closed Republican Party primary that has steadily moved the GOP toward its hardline. Republicans also are poised to add four seats to their Statehouse supermajority — which could tangibly affect where the 2025 Legislature comes down on private school choice and Idaho Launch.

It was a big night for the Idaho Republican Party. And especially on Prop. 1.

It’s not so much surprising that voters rejected Prop. 1. The margin was the true stunner.

As of Wednesday morning, anti-Prop. 1 supermajority stood at a jaw-dropping 69.8%. To put that number in context, Idaho voters in 2012 resoundingly rejected the education overhauls that supporters called “Students Come First” and detractors derided as the “Luna Laws.” The least popular of then-state superintendent Tom Luna’s education overhauls — a plan to put laptops in the hands of every high school student — failed with 66.7% of voters in opposition.

For Prop. 1 to land even lower than the “laptop law” is indeed a dubious achievement.

The Prop. 1 landslide represents a startling reversal of fortune for Reclaim Idaho, the group that put the election initiative on the ballot. In 2018, Reclaim’s Medicaid expansion initiative passed handily. In 2022, Reclaim’s Quality Education Act initiative forced Gov. Brad Little’s hand; in September 2022, he brought the Legislature back into session to pass a preemptive bill to cut taxes and earmark $410 million a year for education (including the $80 million a year that now bankrolls Launch.)

Reclaim’s track record suddenly feels like old news.

Tuesday’s vote was also a sharp repudiation of the pro-Prop. 1 campaign. Proponents emphasized what seemed to be their best argument: a “top-four” primary election open to all voters. And they collected millions of dollars to make the case, largely from outside Idaho.

That point was not lost on House Speaker Mike Moyle, who took a victory lap in a news release issued shortly after midnight.

“Over the last year, our state has been under attack by far-left, out-of-state activist groups attempting to change how Idaho conducts elections,” said Moyle, R-Star. “Let the defeat of Proposition 1 serve as a message to out-of-state interest groups: any attempt to interfere with policy in our state will be met with a resounding defeat.”

Moyle had put his money, or at least his PAC’s money, where his mouth was. In the runup to Tuesday, Moyle’s Idaho Rising political action committee poured $321,000 into anti-Prop. 1 messaging.