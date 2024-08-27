Idaho restores childcare plan paused by budget issues

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in 2025 will reopen applications to the Idaho Child Care Program with a lower income eligibility cutoff and a waitlist.

The state health agency in August paused applications to the program to avoid a projected $15 million budget shortfall.

Applications to the Idaho Child Care Program will reopen starting Jan. 13, 2025, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced in a news release Thursday.

Health and Welfare’s enrollment pause this summer also came with a delay to increasing rates paid to child care providers through the program. But next summer, those rates will rise.

The changes will make the Idaho Child Care Program “financially sound,” Health and Welfare said in the release.

“These combined changes to the program will restore eligibility to historical levels and this ensures we continue to serve Idaho’s neediest families while remaining within our appropriation,” the agency said.

Child care providers and advocates said the program’s cuts compounded financial troubles for child care providers and parents, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.

What’s changing in the Idaho Child Care Program?

When the program reopens for applications, Health and Welfare says the income cutoff for eligibility will be reduced to 130% of the federal poverty level.