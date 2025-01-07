Idahoans can now get six months of birth control under new law

More Idahoans can now receive up to a half year of prescription birth control medication at a time.

That’s thanks to a new law the Idaho Legislature narrowly passed in 2024.

The law — passed through Senate Bill 1234 — requires insurance companies to cover six months of prescription contraception coverage for health plans starting Jan. 1.

In debate, bill sponsor Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the new law would make it easier for women who can only access a one- or three-month supply of birth control through insurance.