Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestJanuary 7, 2025

Idahoans can now get six months of birth control under new law

Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

More Idahoans can now receive up to a half year of prescription birth control medication at a time.

That’s thanks to a new law the Idaho Legislature narrowly passed in 2024.

The law — passed through Senate Bill 1234 — requires insurance companies to cover six months of prescription contraception coverage for health plans starting Jan. 1.

In debate, bill sponsor Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the new law would make it easier for women who can only access a one- or three-month supply of birth control through insurance.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“This policy represents a significant step forward in supporting Idahoans’ health, economic stability and autonomy at a time our draconian, conflicting reproductive rights laws have led to pregnant women being airlifted to Utah and more than 22% of our OBGYNs fleeing the state,” Wintrow wrote in a column published Thursday in the Idaho Statesman.

One-third of female contraceptive users missed taking their birth control because they couldn’t get their next supply in time, according to a 2022 survey by KFF, a health policy research group formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Wintrow has said she’s attempted to pass similar legislation three times, and this is the fifth time such a bill has made its way through the Capitol. Last year, the bill passed the House by one vote, and the Senate by three votes.

The bill specifies it isn’t requiring insurance companies to cover emergency contraception or medications to induce abortions.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.

Related
NorthwestJan. 7
Changes to Idaho’s abortion bans unlikely while legislators ...
NorthwestJan. 5
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
Related
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
NorthwestJan. 4
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy