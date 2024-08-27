Idahoans have mixed reactions to PragerU curriculum

Idaho stakeholders have had divided reactions — ranging from celebration to concern — to state superintendent Debbie Critchfield’s endorsement of PragerU’s controversial curriculum for Idaho K-12 students.

The Idaho partnership is just the most recent for PragerU, a conservative nonprofit that has been teaming up with state education departments to provide right-leaning curriculum to schools nationwide. Idaho teachers are not required to use the curriculum, but can with board approval.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a hardline conservative nonprofit, was quick to take credit for and tout Idaho’s adoption of the curriculum in a social media post Thursday.

EdNews on Monday asked the Freedom Foundation for more details about its involvement, but had not heard back as of Wednesday morning. The Freedom Foundation has a policy of not responding to reporters.

Critchfield “worked directly with the content provider and did not have interactions with IFF,” Scott Graf, the communications director for the Idaho Department of Education, wrote in an email.

Others have voiced concerns about the content — including members of Idaho’s Jewish and Native American communities.

Holocaust education nonprofit leader emails Critchfield, says PragerU materials lack necessary context

Kali Cusimano is the executive director and co-founder of the Council for Holocaust Awareness of Idaho (CHAI), a nonprofit that aims to provide resources for Holocaust and anti-Semitic education. She emailed Critchfield Friday with concerns about the PragerU curriculum.

“Accurate and comprehensive teaching is essential to combat anti-Semitism and prevent Holocaust distortion and denial,” Cusimano wrote. “Unfortunately, materials from sources like PragerU often lack the necessary context, which can lead to misunderstandings and harmful narratives.”

Cusimano offered CHAI’s time and support “to ensure that materials chosen for the classroom will provide the necessary context that our Idaho students deserve.”

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Cusimano said she had not yet received a response.

In an email to EdNews, Cusimano said the PragerU video linked below — which provides a five-minute overview of the Holocaust — is problematic: “It offers little detail and only highlights a small amount of the atrocities committed from 1933 to 1945.”

She said the video excludes important context, such as the Nuremberg Laws, more information about anti-Semitism, and how “under Hitler, Jews were viewed as a race, not merely an ethnicity or religion.”

“The fact that the video states the Holocaust was not because of racism is problematic because there are multiple factors that played a part in the escalation of the Holocaust, with racism/anti-Semitism being one of them,” Cusimano wrote.

“Without a true understanding of the Holocaust, students can easily fall victim to believing stories of distortion and denial without realizing they are false because they were not given a foundation of facts in the classroom,” she continued. “Idaho cannot afford to fail our students in this incredibly important topic.”

When the Holocaust is not taught, or is not taught in a responsible manner, there are real-life consequences for Jewish students, she said. Cusimano’s own son has been taunted and bullied at a Treasure Valley public school for being Jewish.