Latah, Clearwater among eight counties to undergo election audits

The Idaho State Board of Canvassers randomly selected eight Idaho counties on Friday that will participate in a post-election audit of paper ballots.

Using a tumbler and wooden tiles marked with different numbers during a public meeting Friday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, state officials selected Latah, Bingham, Elmore, Bear Lake, Custer, Minidoka, Clearwater and Jerome counties for the 2024 post-general election audit.

“Today we will kick off — over the course of the next week and a half — where we will send out teams of auditors across the state to go do hand counting, to go through the paper ballots,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said Friday.

“And this is all part of just our reconciliation process to make sure that we can have confidence that the votes that were shown on election night match the votes that we find.”

Idaho law has required election results audits since 2022

The audits are required by Senate Bill 1274, which the Idaho Legislature passed unanimously in 2022.