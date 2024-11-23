Legislators from Idaho weigh in (mostly) cautiously

President-elect Donald Trump continues to announce unorthodox Cabinet picks, and Republican members of Congress have exercised caution about public comments on them.

Idaho’s delegation is no exception.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, on Thursday bowed out as Trump’s choice for U.S. attorney general. Idaho’s U.S. senators, who would need to vote to confirm any presidential nominees, declined to say whether they would have voted for the contentious choice.

Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson garnered national attention for his instant reaction after Trump named Gaetz, an unabashed member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, as Trump’s choice for attorney general.

“Are you sh--tin’ me?” Simpson remarked to a Huffington Post reporter.

In a follow-up statement, Simpson encouraged the House Ethics Committee to release its report on Gaetz.

Though the House does not possess the Senate’s “advice and consent” authority for confirming presidential nominees, Simpson told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday that he has been pleased with each of Trump’s other Cabinet selections to date.

“Our mandate from the American people is to secure our borders, rebuild our economy and unleash American-made energy,” Simpson said. “House Republicans will work with President Trump and his administration to execute an America-first agenda, and I am confident President Trump has picked the right people in his Cabinet for the task.”

Republican Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have made no public statements about Gaetz or his withdrawal. Crapo holds a law degree from Harvard, while Risch is Ada County’s former elected county prosecutor.

Through his spokesperson, Crapo declined to tell the Statesman where he stood on Gaetz. Risch’s office didn’t respond.

After Gaetz withdrew, Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for U.S. attorney general.

Gaetz, 42, is accused of illicit drug use and sexual misconduct, including sex with a 17-year-old girl. He came under Justice Department and House Ethics Committee investigations, but Gaetz has denied the allegations. The Justice Department never filed charges, and the ethics committee — split evenly between Republicans and Democrats — has yet to decide whether to release its report.

Despite winning reelection earlier this month to his Florida congressional seat, Gaetz resigned last week from the position he’s held since 2017 to pursue the vaunted Cabinet position in the Trump administration.