Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestNovember 7, 2024

Most levies get approved by voters, with $259M at stake

Idaho Education News

It was an exceptional night for Idaho public schools as most levy asks were approved by local voters. The money will fund everything from salaries to buses and classroom supplies.

All four plant facilities levies passed, and only three of 24 supplemental levies failed. Levies failed in the Lakeland, West Bonner, and Boundary County school districts — all located in northern Idaho.

The only two school bond measures on Idaho ballots also failed. Soda Springs’ bond, which would’ve funded a new high school, failed with 45% support. Boundary County’s bond, which would’ve funded a new elementary, failed with 46% support. In both cases, results were far from the supermajority approval needed.

Voters approved multimillion-dollar supplemental levies in five school districts, including Coeur d’Alene, where stakes were especially high because the levy comprises nearly 20% of its general fund budget.

Neighboring Lakeland, which relies on its supplemental levy just as much, wasn’t so lucky. Michelle Thompson, the district’s board chair, told EdNews last month that a failed levy would mean larger class sizes and less support staff.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Boundary County’s failed supplemental levy — which has been on the books since 1986 — made up about 16% of the district’s general fund budget.

This election marked the first time some school districts have run a measure in November — which will likely become a more common practice since Idaho legislators have cut the March and August school election dates.

With $259 million at stake, voters approved nearly $183 million for school measures.

Kendrick approved a one-year, $750,000 supplemental levy with 61-percent support.

A total of $490,000 is slated to go to staff salaries and the rest to safety and security, technology, maintenance and operations and extracurricular programs.

Supplemental levies need a simple majority to pass.

Related
NorthwestNov. 7
Save NIC candidates sweep North Idaho College trustee races
NorthwestNov. 7
WA turns a deeper shade of blue as national results reveal T...
NorthwestNov. 7
Idaho figures to follow the nation in a rightward shift
NorthwestNov. 7
Records
Related
Regional News Roundup: M-D housing project depletes district funds
NorthwestNov. 2
Regional News Roundup: M-D housing project depletes district funds
Idaho absentee ballot numbers hit 146,000
NorthwestNov. 2
Idaho absentee ballot numbers hit 146,000
Boeing Machinists to vote Monday
NorthwestNov. 1
Boeing Machinists to vote Monday
Police offer description of suspect in ballot box arson case
NorthwestNov. 1
Police offer description of suspect in ballot box arson case
Idahoans have mixed reactions to PragerU curriculum
NorthwestOct. 31
Idahoans have mixed reactions to PragerU curriculum
Post Falls Dam accident injures worker
NorthwestOct. 30
Post Falls Dam accident injures worker
Starbucks threatens corporate staff over return to office mandate
NorthwestOct. 30
Starbucks threatens corporate staff over return to office mandate
Spokane civil rights leader and pastor Happy Watkins dies at 82
NorthwestOct. 27
Spokane civil rights leader and pastor Happy Watkins dies at 82
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy