Most levies get approved by voters, with $259M at stake

It was an exceptional night for Idaho public schools as most levy asks were approved by local voters. The money will fund everything from salaries to buses and classroom supplies.

All four plant facilities levies passed, and only three of 24 supplemental levies failed. Levies failed in the Lakeland, West Bonner, and Boundary County school districts — all located in northern Idaho.

The only two school bond measures on Idaho ballots also failed. Soda Springs’ bond, which would’ve funded a new high school, failed with 45% support. Boundary County’s bond, which would’ve funded a new elementary, failed with 46% support. In both cases, results were far from the supermajority approval needed.

Voters approved multimillion-dollar supplemental levies in five school districts, including Coeur d’Alene, where stakes were especially high because the levy comprises nearly 20% of its general fund budget.

Neighboring Lakeland, which relies on its supplemental levy just as much, wasn’t so lucky. Michelle Thompson, the district’s board chair, told EdNews last month that a failed levy would mean larger class sizes and less support staff.