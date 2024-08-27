The Nez Perce Tribe and Lapwai educators are calling on the Idaho Department of Education to reconsider its endorsement of PragerU’s controversial conservative curriculum.

The curriculum is “heavily biased,” Nez Perce tribal leaders wrote in a Nov. 13 letter to state superintendent Debbie Critchfield, and its historical content “seems to have the sole purpose of justifying actions and decisions that profoundly impacted minority groups and Indigenous peoples.”

The Nez Perce Tribe said a final decision about the curriculum “should not be made until there has been a more thorough input by all stakeholders.”

Leaders at Lapwai School District, which is located on the Nez Perce Reservation, joined the calls for the state to withdraw its endorsement of the curriculum via letters sent last week.

Scott Graf, the IDE’s communications director, confirmed the state had received the letters.

“We have been engaged with the tribes on this matter and will continue to discuss it with them in the coming weeks,” he wrote in an email to EdNews.

The IDE announced its endorsement of the curriculum in October, with reactions ranging from celebration to concern.

The curriculum is supplemental and not required; it must be approved by local school boards before teachers can use it in their classrooms.

In their letter, Nez Perce leaders characterized PragerU, and curricula like it, as “attempts to rewrite the history of this country.” Efforts to “wash away the parts some people do not like to acknowledge are misguided and harmful,” they wrote. “Indoctrinating students with a watered-down curriculum will only foster the growth of racism and resentment in Idaho.”