Orofino firm seeks homebuyer interest in 19-unit community

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

OROFINO — Leap Housing is seeking homebuyer interest in the proposed creation of a 19-unit, detached single-family home community in Clearwater County.

The site is located in Riverside (Westgate Subdivision) near Orofino and would be the first affordable and workforce housing development of its kind in the area.

Potential homebuyers are invited to an in-person “open house” style meeting Monday at the Clearwater Memorial Library, 402 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, anytime from 6-7 p.m.

Representatives from Leap Housing will be available to discuss the program, answer questions and solicit feedback.

The goal of the project is to build and develop new high-quality housing units at a price point that affordably matches local incomes with this local homeownership opportunity.

Before advancing the project to the next stages, Leap Housing is determining interest from income-qualified homebuyers to aid in the planning and design of the community. The program will be organized through a waiting list and interested potential homebuyers are encouraged to complete the intake to ensure a purchase opportunity.

Applicants must meet income qualification criteria to ensure the homes go to those who will benefit most from this opportunity. The homes will be built in part by homeowner sweat equity through the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP). Only income-qualified homebuyers at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI) are eligible for this program. For example, a household of four that makes $61,900 or less would qualify for the homeownership opportunity.

Key features of the program include:

Affordable homeownership

Specifically designed for income-qualified residents, ensuring that the local workforce has access to affordable, quality homeownership opportunities.

Group-built homes

Future homeowners will actively participate in sweat equity construction of their homes through a grant from the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP) fostering a strong sense of community and self-reliance.

Leap Housing will be overseeing the development, bringing their expertise and commitment to affordable housing solutions to ensure the project’s success.

Their role includes providing guidance and support throughout the construction process, ensuring that the homes are built to high standards while maintaining affordability.

If you cannot make the meeting or for more information on the project, application details, or to learn how you can get involved, please contact LEAP Housing at info@leaphousing.org.

About LEAP Housing

Leap Housing is an Idaho-based nonprofit that believes all people deserve an opportunity to access a safe, stable and affordable home.

Leap’s mission is to develop and preserve affordable housing while providing empowering services that lead to greater housing stability.

Committed to creating sustainable, affordable housing solutions for communities in need, Leap Housing utilizes innovative building practices and fosters community involvement to address housing shortages and improve the quality of life for residents across Idaho.