Police look into report of gunshot at Lewiston City Hall

Lewiston police are investigating whether a hole at Lewiston City Hall came from a firearm.
A person reported to police that they heard a loud noise they believed was a gunshot at about 8:45 a.m. Friday at the city government building at 1134 F St. The person also found a hole on the second floor of City Hall’s south side, according to a news release from the city. Lewiston police detective Tyler Crane said the hole was found in the exterior of the building.
Crane said investigators are unable to confirm if the hole found at city hall is from a bullet.
“We don’t know if the hole we found in the wall is even the result of a bullet hole,” Crane said. “So we can’t confirm that.”
Crane said the investigation is ongoing and once the cause is determined, police can take the next steps. There will be updates when police have more information.
The police’s initial investigation suggests “this was an isolated incident.” There have been no other reports of gunshots, property damage or injuries, according to the news release.
City Hall remained open for normal business Friday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Tyler Crane at (208) 746-0171.