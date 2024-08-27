Police look into report of gunshot at Lewiston City Hall

Lewiston police are investigating whether a hole at Lewiston City Hall came from a firearm.

A person reported to police that they heard a loud noise they believed was a gunshot at about 8:45 a.m. Friday at the city government building at 1134 F St. The person also found a hole on the second floor of City Hall’s south side, according to a news release from the city. Lewiston police detective Tyler Crane said the hole was found in the exterior of the building.

Crane said investigators are unable to confirm if the hole found at city hall is from a bullet.

“We don’t know if the hole we found in the wall is even the result of a bullet hole,” Crane said. “So we can’t confirm that.”