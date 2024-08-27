Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Police look into report of gunshot at Lewiston City Hall
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston police are investigating whether a hole at Lewiston City Hall came from a firearm.

A person reported to police that they heard a loud noise they believed was a gunshot at about 8:45 a.m. Friday at the city government building at 1134 F St. The person also found a hole on the second floor of City Hall’s south side, according to a news release from the city. Lewiston police detective Tyler Crane said the hole was found in the exterior of the building.

Crane said investigators are unable to confirm if the hole found at city hall is from a bullet.

“We don’t know if the hole we found in the wall is even the result of a bullet hole,” Crane said. “So we can’t confirm that.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Crane said the investigation is ongoing and once the cause is determined, police can take the next steps. There will be updates when police have more information.

The police’s initial investigation suggests “this was an isolated incident.” There have been no other reports of gunshots, property damage or injuries, according to the news release.

City Hall remained open for normal business Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Tyler Crane at (208) 746-0171.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy