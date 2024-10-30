Post Falls Dam accident injures worker

A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning when a crane flipped over and hit the Post Falls Dam .

The accident caused minor cosmetic damage at the site, but there is no risk of dam failure, said Avista spokesman Jared Webley.

In a news release, the utility company said it occurred in the North Channel Dam Spillway. The injured crane operator, who is employed by Slayden Constructors, a contractor working on the site, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this point, the crane failure does not appear to have caused any significant damage to the dam structure or impact on generation at the powerhouse,” Avista said in its news release.

Dam operators called the National Weather Service in Spokane to warn them of a potential dam failure that could cause a flash flood, which was precautionary, said meteorologist Miranda Cote. The watch was cancelled not long after it was issued.

Ryan Bean, Avista’s plant manager for Post Falls Dam, said the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. when the 100-ton crane flipped upside down and its boom landed across the spillway, damaging the railings on top.

“Upon an immediate inspection by the operation staff and a subsequent follow up inspection with our dam safety personnel, it was determined there was no immediate threat to the dam,” Beans said. “The structure is stable.”