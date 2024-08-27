Red-district conqueror wants Dems to reassess

It’s not always fun to say I told you so.

For two years, Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat from a rural, red district in Washington State, has been criticizing her party for being too dismissive of working-class voters.

That message appears to have helped Ms. Gluesenkamp Perez, long considered perhaps the most vulnerable Democrat in the House, defy the odds in this week’s election. Even with President-elect Donald J. Trump at the top of the ticket and winning her district for the third cycle in a row, she appears on track to beat the same candidate she faced two years ago, the far-right Republican and former Green Beret Joe Kent, by a larger margin.

She declared victory in a statement on Thursday night after a newspaper in her district called the election for her, although The Associated Press had yet to do so.

Preliminary results showed her outrunning Vice President Kamala Harris by seven percentage points in two of the reddest counties in her district, including the rural timber county of Wahkiakum.

Ms. Gluesenkamp Perez, 36, who owns an auto shop now run by her husband, has angered progressives for sometimes crossing party lines, like when she voted with Republicans to repeal President Biden’s student loan forgiveness initiative. She argued that it didn’t do much for her district, where most people don’t have college degrees.

On Thursday, Ms. Gluesenkamp Perez spoke on the phone from her home in Washougal, Wash., while her toddler son napped. She discussed what lessons she draws from her own performance amid her party’s losses.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

NYT: You were considered the most vulnerable House Democrat, and yet you are set to win by a fairly comfortable margin in a very difficult political environment. How did that happen, and what can Democrats learn from you?

MGP: I just refused to let this race be nationalized. It’s not about the message. It’s about my loyalty to my community. The messenger is the message in a lot of ways. My awareness of my community has been durable, and it’s reflective in my vote record. That is a huge asset.

The fundamental mistake people make is condescension. A lot of elected officials get calloused to the ways that they’re disrespecting people.

I truly love case work. The other week we had a case, somebody was marked as deceased by the I.R.S., their tax returns kept getting flagged. I got to bring someone back from the dead. We’re at like 1,600 cases and $3 million returned to constituents.

NYT: How do you think Democratic lawmakers have been disrespecting people?

MGP: I was talking to a woman who runs one of the largest labor and delivery wards. She said 40 percent of the babies there have at least one parent addicted to fentanyl. What is empathetic — to tell them that’s their problem, or to take border security seriously?

People are putting their groceries on their credit card. No one is listening to anything else you say if you try to talk them out of their lived experiences with data points from some economists.