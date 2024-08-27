Report: Idaho teachers are still in high demand

Idaho has enough teachers, “but not enough of the right teachers in the right places,” according to the state’s latest educator pipeline report.

There is a critical shortage of elementary education teachers, for example, and staffing issues are exacerbated at rural and high poverty schools.

Plus, there are more than 8,000 people with teaching certificates in Idaho who are not working in classrooms for various reasons, according to the report, which was presented to the State Board of Education at a regular meeting last month.

Each year, about 2,000 teacher vacancies — of about 19,000 positions total — must be filled, according to five-year averages. At the same time, only about 1,000 incoming teachers graduated from Idaho preparation programs in the 2021-22 academic year — the most recent data available — and not all of them stayed in state.

With more vacancies than traditionally qualified candidates, requests for alternative and emergency teaching authorizations are increasing.

To shore up the workforce gaps, Idaho education stakeholders are calling for increased teacher salaries and incentives, mentorship programs, pathways to certification and improved working conditions.

The report is primarily focused on the 2023-2024 school year. The Office of the State Board has produced the report annually since 2016, except in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

New teachers and men less likely to stay in the classroom

Early-career teachers and male teachers are more likely to exit the profession than their peers, according to the report.

About 12% of Idaho teachers leave the profession after or during the first year, but that figure steadily drops as time goes on. About half of Idaho teachers make it through 11 years, but fewer than half of the state’s male teachers make it to 10 years.