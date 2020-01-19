Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestJanuary 19, 2020

Service day will honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Lewiston on Monday

Tribune

Volunteers can sign up to participate on the day of  Monday’s 30th annual Lewis-Clark Valley Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day of Service.

The event, organized by Lewis-Clark State College personnel and community members, starts at 2 p.m. with registration, with a variety of community service projects running from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Volunteers are invited to an informal community meal at 5 p.m. at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History at 415 Main St., followed by a 5:30 p.m. candlelight walk to the Lewiston YWCA, at 300 Main St.

A brief welcome by YWCA leadership is set for 6 p.m., with a quick report and a slide show on the day’s volunteer activities. There will be a short panel discussion on the event’s history in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

The event wraps up with a brief talk on human rights and some dramatic readings on human rights by LCSC theater students.

Story Tags
Politics
Lewiston
Related
NorthwestJan. 5
Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in
NorthwestJan. 4
Patron speaks out against curricula
NorthwestJan. 4
Coroner identifies snowboarder who died at Schweitzer
NorthwestJan. 4
Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care
Related
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
NorthwestJan. 4, 2001
WA ag agency asks thousands of property owners for help in fight against invasive bug
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
NorthwestJan. 3, 2001
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to order reform of the public defense system
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2, 2001
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Employees wary of Amazon policy
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Employees wary of Amazon policy
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy