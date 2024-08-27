Simpson introduces bill seeking a 3rd judge

Weeks after President Joe Biden vetoed a federal judge expansion bill, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, introduced legislation to add a third Idaho federal district court judge.

Simpson’s office announced Thursday he introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to approve another Idaho federal judge position.

Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both Republicans, also introduced Senate companion legislation, Crapo’s office announced.

Congress approved Idaho’s second federal district judgeship in 1954, when Idaho’s population was around 600,000 people. As one of the fastest-growing states in recent years, Idaho is now home to over 2 million people.

In 2021, the Associated Press reported Idaho had the fewest federal judges of any state.

In December, Biden vetoed the JUDGES Act, a bill that would’ve added a third Idaho federal district court judge and created 63 permanent judgeships across the country through 2025. Biden wrote the House and Senate didn’t fully explore “how the work of senior status judges and magistrate judges affects the need for new judgeships.”

The bill “would create new judgeships in states where senators have sought to hold open existing judicial vacancies,” the outgoing president wrote. “Those efforts to hold open vacancies suggest that concerns about judicial economy and caseload are not the true motivating force behind passage of this bill now.”