Trump names Idaho businessman as USDA under secretary

“This appointment is a win for all Western states, especially Idaho,” Little said. “As a resident of Idaho’s Sawtooth Valley, Mike understands rural America. He will work hand in hand with President Trump to fundamentally transform how lands and fires are managed here in the West.”

Risch, in a social media post on X, said “Finally, an Idaho voice will be at the table when it comes to forest management.”

“He has also served as a volunteer fireman for Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department, and as a board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation,” Trump’s statement said.

Boren has been involved in several lawsuits related to a private airstrip he owns near Stanley, in south central Idaho. In 2023, he appealed a local judge’s dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against four critics of his airstrip, the Idaho Mountain Express reported.

Clearwater Analytics, based in Boise, has about 1,900 employees with offices in eight countries, according to the company’s website.

