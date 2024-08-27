Johnson for port commission

Dan Johnson is an excellent choice for port commissioner for District 1. He exhibits the skills for good management and stewardship for tax dollars.

He is intelligent, analytical, very personable with people and never self-serving. His decisions are based on a thorough analysis of the facts, and a balanced sense of right and wrong.

Johnson has the ability to collaborate with individuals and groups even when the situation is volatile. His pleasant demeanor and sense of humor come across well in these situations.

His background, which included working with private industry, local, state and federal agencies, and environmental laws will compliment his skills above to become an excellent port commissioner for District 1.

Carmel Donohue

Lewiston

Invest in Johnson

As Nez Perce County residents, we are lucky to have two very qualified and ethical candidates for Lewiston port commissioner for District 1. The choice is difficult, but I am endorsing and encouraging you to vote for Dan Johnson.

Johnson was a business consultant for 10 years, worked in the banking industry for four years and worked in government for eight years. Johnson is passionate about serving and making a difference in our community.

With his experience and passion, he is someone to invest in for our community. You can do this by casting your vote for Johnson to become port commissioner for the next six years and beyond.

Shannon Twitchell

Lewiston

Idaho needs Olson

As a parent and educator, I am voting for Stan Olson for Idaho state superintendent, and I urge you to do the same.

Public education in Idaho is hemorrhaging. Idaho public schools have suffered $200 million in funding cuts the past two years. Our public schools are struggling to meet the needs of Idaho's future, our children. More than 200,000 children and their parents are relying on our schools for an education. In Moscow, classroom budgets were slashed by 40 percent. This leaves them with few supplies in their classrooms, no money for art supplies, few field trips, half the new library books and no new technology. Many districts experienced bigger hits - reduction in instructional time, salaries cut, positions left unfilled and layoffs.

Idaho schools need help now. We must have a leader who understands how schools function. The superintendent of public instruction must be an experienced educator who knows how to lead our schools to be successful.

Olson is an educator with 40 years of education experience leading public schools in developing plans and meeting goals that will launch our children into the 21st century. They need textbooks, science equipment, computers and libraries full of books with dedicated, experienced professionals to guide them as they develop into the leaders of our future.

Penni L. Cyr

Moscow

Time for a change

Change is not a bad thing and sometimes it's necessary for new ideas, fresh perspectives, and new energies to be brought to the table. An excellent candidate for Asotin County commissioner is Jim Jeffords.

Jeffords has the professional credentials, experience and leadership skills to bring to the position, in addition to his honesty, integrity and commitment. He has thoroughly addressed in writing, interviews and open forums how he will commit in full force, his time and energies to serving the needs of Asotin County. His current employment has been addressed, and will not impede his service to this position if elected.

It's time to stop the slams, spins and torn-down signs. Elect the person who will attend every meeting, invest all his energy in researching the issues, spend time listening to the concerns of this county's citizens, every one of them. It's time for a change, and I endorse Jeffords for Asotin County commissioner.

Susan Lawson

Clarkston

Cut through the claims

It is always amazing the number of half-facts, unsupported statements that come out at the last minute during the election season. One of the current cases in point is the letters to the Tribune concerning the re-election of Sheriff Ken Bancroft.

Complaints about his commitment to the Republican party - do we really want as our sheriff a party-line politician first, then secondarily a law enforcement officer?

Statements that Bancroft's opponent is capable and qualified from a fraternal lodge are not quite true. He is not certified in Washington.

Comments claiming he authorized too much overtime for personnel - what would the comments be if he denied the overtime, hence did not provide the protection/response to a dangerous situation?

Comments claiming he refused to hire qualified personnel - Bancroft has continually requested authorization from the county to hire additional personnel, while being mindful of the county's financial condition.

Comments claiming he has refused to patrol specific county roads, bridges, etc. - the sheriff is the best judge of priorities for using his limited manpower. ...

Comments on his alleged refusal to negotiate with other agencies, specifically Asotin - the Asotin County jail currently houses convicts from several jurisdictions, including Clarkston and Washington state, at a rate of $54 per day. This rate has remained unchanged for more than four years, but will probably go up just as Nez Perce County recently announced. So why should Asotin County house city prisoners for considerably less? ...

Re-elect Ken Bancroft and keep improving Asotin County.

Kenneth E. McKim

Clarkston

Give Johnson a shot

Dan Johnson will be a great choice for port commissioner. Under his management at the transfer station, we no longer send glass or cardboard to the landfill. Those and other improvements he made there were responsible for that nice big refund on our garbage bills last year.

The port has been on our tax rolls more than 30 years longer than it should have been. Thirty years! Let's let Johnson have a chance to make it self-supporting.

Louise Hunt

Lewiston

Rethinking high school plan

Now that the dust has settled on the all-or-nothing bond levy for a new Lewiston High School, I would like to see a realistic discussion about the future. I would like to know how much it would cost to build a new three-year high school and whether or not it could be located on the old campus? In the literature mailed out by the school district, it was stated that "comprehensive grades 9-12 is a must," but there was no facts or discussion backing that assertion. Why not?

Wouldn't it be great for the voters in the next election to have some choices, such as a levy to refurbish the old high school building a year at a time, build a new three-year school on the old campus or a new three-year school on the land already purchased by the district, with specific costs assigned to all proposals?

Wouldn't it be great to know that there is a specific plan for the old campus in case it is decided that it would be inadequate for the future? When a homeowner wants to buy a new home, the prudent thing is to make sure that the old home is sold at the same time the new home is built. When it comes to public-owned properties, that same conservative standard must be upheld.

Brian Hensley

Lewiston

Consider Schmidt for Senate

I had the opportunity to serve with Dan Schmidt on the Gritman Medical Center board of directors for six years. Schmidt brought to the board an open mind, the readiness to learn the issues, the skill to evaluate the facts and assumptions, and the courage to ask the tough questions. He kept the mission of the medical center at the forefront of his discussions and votes, and never brought personal agendas to the table.

The traits that made Schmidt an effective Gritman board member will make him an effective state senator. Schmidt brings to the Idaho Senate his ability to understand complex issues, his recognition that there are rarely black-and-white solutions, and his belief in personal responsibility coupled with the understanding that we are all in this together.

Ask Schmidt about his thoughts and values. He will also ask you about yours. Learn about the candidates' positions from the newspapers, their websites, radio programs (KRPL, KMAK, KCLX & KRFP), and by visiting with neighbors and non-neighbors alike. Then, as Schmidt would do, ask the tough questions, evaluate all the facts and make an informed decision.

Jacie Jensen