Palestine not a state

Some think all descendants of Abraham were promised the land of Canaan. Not true. God covenanted with Abraham (later renewed with Isaac) that Canaan would be land of Isaac's progeny. Ishmael was promised a great nation, had 12 sons, settled in Havilah and Shur, east of Egypt. Midianites inhabited area east of the north end of Red Sea on Gulf of Akabah.

It has been stated recently that Palestinians settled the Canaan area 2,000 years before Hebrews. About 2,200 B.C., Abraham migrated to Ur, then on to Canaan. In 2025 B.C., Isaac lived in Canaan.

Now to Jacob and Esau: Esau lost the inheritance, descendants became Edom and occupied the area of Mount Seir, some 40 miles south of the lower end of Dead Sea. Midianites inhabited the area east of the north end of Red Sea on the Gulf of Akabah.

Jacob lived at Hebron, 40 miles south of Jerusalem. Son pastured flocks at Scheshem, 20 miles north of Jerusalem, and Dothan, 80 miles north of Jerusalem, an area used by Ishmaelites and Midianites as trade routes to Egypt. In 1180 B.C., the 10 tribes of Israel and the tribe of Judah combined to take much larger area that was later called by Rome Palestina in A.D 500. ...

Palestine was never a separate state nor were Palestinians a named race.

Flora Teachman

Kamiah

Seeking the story

By now, most of your readers are probably aware of the Kooskia Internment Camp, at the confluence of Canyon Creek and the Lochsa River, as detailed in my recent book, "Imprisoned in Paradise: Japanese Internee Road Workers at the World War II Kooskia Internment Camp." I am seeking additional information in order to tell "the rest of the story."

Before the site was the Kooskia Internment Camp, it housed the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp F-38 from mid-June to mid-October 1933. Most of the CCC boys stationed there were from New York state, but others were local men. They worked on road-building and firefighting for the U.S. Forest Service.

Then, from late August 1935 to late May 1943, the site became the Canyon Creek Prison Camp. Although it was mainly for federal convicts from Leavenworth, Kan., some local conscientious objectors were also incarcerated there. The prisoners worked on construction of the Lewis and Clark Highway, now U.S. Highway 12.