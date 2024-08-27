Palestine not a state
Some think all descendants of Abraham were promised the land of Canaan. Not true. God covenanted with Abraham (later renewed with Isaac) that Canaan would be land of Isaac's progeny. Ishmael was promised a great nation, had 12 sons, settled in Havilah and Shur, east of Egypt. Midianites inhabited area east of the north end of Red Sea on Gulf of Akabah.
It has been stated recently that Palestinians settled the Canaan area 2,000 years before Hebrews. About 2,200 B.C., Abraham migrated to Ur, then on to Canaan. In 2025 B.C., Isaac lived in Canaan.
Now to Jacob and Esau: Esau lost the inheritance, descendants became Edom and occupied the area of Mount Seir, some 40 miles south of the lower end of Dead Sea. Midianites inhabited the area east of the north end of Red Sea on the Gulf of Akabah.
Jacob lived at Hebron, 40 miles south of Jerusalem. Son pastured flocks at Scheshem, 20 miles north of Jerusalem, and Dothan, 80 miles north of Jerusalem, an area used by Ishmaelites and Midianites as trade routes to Egypt. In 1180 B.C., the 10 tribes of Israel and the tribe of Judah combined to take much larger area that was later called by Rome Palestina in A.D 500. ...
Palestine was never a separate state nor were Palestinians a named race.
Flora Teachman
Kamiah
Seeking the story
By now, most of your readers are probably aware of the Kooskia Internment Camp, at the confluence of Canyon Creek and the Lochsa River, as detailed in my recent book, "Imprisoned in Paradise: Japanese Internee Road Workers at the World War II Kooskia Internment Camp." I am seeking additional information in order to tell "the rest of the story."
Before the site was the Kooskia Internment Camp, it housed the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp F-38 from mid-June to mid-October 1933. Most of the CCC boys stationed there were from New York state, but others were local men. They worked on road-building and firefighting for the U.S. Forest Service.
Then, from late August 1935 to late May 1943, the site became the Canyon Creek Prison Camp. Although it was mainly for federal convicts from Leavenworth, Kan., some local conscientious objectors were also incarcerated there. The prisoners worked on construction of the Lewis and Clark Highway, now U.S. Highway 12.
In addition, during World War II, German and Italian prisoners of war worked for the Forest Service at various camps in this region.
If any readers have any information (i.e., photos, letters, diaries, other documents, or personal recollections) relating to CCC Camp F-38 at Canyon Creek, the Canyon Creek Prison Camp or to Italian and German POWs in the region, I would be grateful if they would contact me at 735 East Sixth St., Moscow, ID 83843, (208) 882-7905, or pwegars@moscow.com.
Priscilla Wegars
Moscow
Read Hart's book
Almost a year ago, the hot news in the Tribune was the public crucifixion of state Rep. Phil Hart over his tax woes, primarily with the Infernal Revenue Service, a government agency in a gorilla suit that's designed to separate us from our money via an incomprehensible tax code that the average skid-row wino can interpret every bit as well as the average IRS agent. Admittedly winos are more polite, rarely demanding our cash at gunpoint.
At the time of Hart's Trib-ulations (pun intended), I hadn't read "Constitutional Income - Do You Have Any?" and wondered on this page if his critics had read it. No one responded in the affirmative. After reading Hart's book, I can report that, unlike his critics, he has invested exhaustive effort into researching public records to determine what legislators, courts and the public - before, during and after passage of the 16th Amendment - understood to be constitutional income.
The reality is that most Americans have little of what all of the above considered constitutional income.
Would to God that more legislators did the homework Hart has invested in research, and then had the guts to document the government-sanctioned corruption that we've come to consider normal. But then, Hart is a refreshing exception to the smooth-talking chameleons we tend to elect to powerful positions.
Assuming his critics are more than parrots, they should actually read his book and then take advantage of this page to defend their criticisms or apologize.
Keith Lunders
Elk River