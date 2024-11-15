OPINION: America’s great, deliberate mistake

America has made a great mistake.

One Trump presidency was an historic aberration, an absurdist romp with a con man TV huckster that was the result of half the country hating Hillary Clinton.

But a second Trump presidency is something else — a great mistake. The millions who voted to return this tragically narcissistic, hopelessly ignorant and blatantly corrupt man to control of the nuclear codes don’t know it yet — and many will never figure it out — but they have imperiled the future of their country and the world.

The same kind of thinking — magical thinking — that treats Donald Trump like some kind of normal political personality is ignoring the enormous consequences of Nov. 5. Logic attempts to explain his election logically. There is no logic.

The election was about the price of bacon, some will say. Or President Joe Biden’s obvious need to earlier disavow a second term. Social media elected Trump. Or the Mexican border did. The traditional media blew it. Democrats lost the plot with white, working-class voters. That explains it.

But all these “explanations” avoid the reality of Trump and Trumpism. We made this decision with eyes wide open. We didn’t elect an adjudicated rapist because Safeway’s bacon is overpriced. We didn’t elect a man who sent a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and hoped to hang his own vice president because desperate migrants still see our America as the last best hope on Earth.

Nope, we wanted more of the distracting, nonstop Trump reality show with its Hannibal Lecter rants and shark stories. We chose to believe his lies. Blame the Democrats, blame the press, blame social media, blame the elites, but in the end none of it matters. We chose a leader of vile temperament and odious corruption. We chose our American fascist.

“Elites” didn’t make us want more of the vulgar rhetoric and the obvious lies. Many of us enjoy how he summons up hatred with the absurd claim that the gender of school children is being changed during homeroom. We found comfort in the put-downs of an accomplished Black woman, and we laughed along when he joked about former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband being nearly killed by a hammer-wielding nutjob. We chanted “lock them up” because it felt good to hate and demean and threaten. We saw it and we accepted it.

We embraced — for the second time — what journalist Susan Glasser has correctly termed “the most vicious campaign of lies, misogyny, racism and xenophobia ever waged.”

We liked the promises of revenge and retribution. It feels good, after all, to go after “those” people, because our side is right, and what harm could a little revenge do?

When the deportation roundups begin, how will we feel about the “illegal” people who roof the houses, milk the cows, landscape the lawns, work in our restaurants and pay their taxes? Will we notice when families are separated and children are discarded as collateral damage? Will we laugh at the concentration camps?

One Trump term was an aberration. This Trump term was a choice.