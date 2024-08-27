Approaching NW energy crisis calls for action now

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

There was a time when the Pacific Northwest was a land of tall forests, sweeping farmlands and free-flowing rivers.

It was, as Oregon’s license plates once proclaimed, the “Pacific Wonderland.”

But many of the massive trees that helped shape the skyline for centuries have been felled, and large swaths of farmland have been subdivided to make way for tract housing, strip malls or exclusive resorts for the wealthy.

And for better or worse, those free-flowing rivers — most notably the once-mighty Columbia — have been harnessed for flood control and hydropower.

Aesthetics and ruminations aside, the Great Northwest is still great, but it’s not unlimited.

That’s the hard reality we’re confronting as new housing and — most significantly — sprawling data centers and other technology-driven development continues to devour land and electricity.

“There is no question in my mind that the demand for computation and AI and the demand to plug in (graphics processing units) exceeds the available power that we have by 2030,” data center developer Brian Janous told the Northwest Power and Conservation Council last month.

Janous, former vice president of energy for Microsoft, was among a group of power experts who met with the regional council, which generates 20-year power plans to keep the lights on in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

The three-hour discussion wasn’t exactly reassuring.

But the message was clear: We’ll be using more energy than we produce in just five years, so we need to get on the stick and figure out what to do — now.