OPINION: Barging fish around the dams failed once; it would again

The Dec. 15 column in the Lewiston Tribune by Marvin Dugger, based on information provided by retired Army Corps of Engineers biologist John McKern, is so full of outdated and failed science that it’s hard to know where to begin a sensible rebuttal.

Their thesis is that transporting juvenile fish by barge is better than passing them to the ocean by more natural means, such as riding the spring runoff to the ocean as smolts evolved to do. They actually claim that spill programs now implemented over the eight dams between Idaho and the Pacific Ocean are harmful.

They could not be more wrong. Spill at the dams is good for migrating fish. In fact, it provides the safest passage method past the concrete — over spillway weirs (like water slides) or under radial gates — and spill has improved salmon and steelhead smolt-to-adult returns (SARs). Scientists also know that spill increases smolt survival by moving them more quickly past the eight dams between Lewiston and the ocean and by keeping them out of the smolt bypass systems that decrease SAR survival by 9% to13% for each dam that bypasses them.

How does spill decrease the amount of time it takes smolts to migrate through the hydropower system? Spill does not affect water transit time, but it reduces juvenile fish delay in the forebays of the dams and provides a non-powerhouse route of passage.

The three most important factors in smolt-to-adult return rates are:

Smolt travel time from the headwaters to the ocean (shorter time is better).

The number of times a smolt enters a powerhouse bypass system (less is better and never is best).

Ocean conditions. As percent spill increases, the first two of these important factors are improved. The third factor, ocean conditions, unfortunately cannot be affected.

As an example of the benefits of spill, with the provision of summer spill, fall chinook fish travel time from Lower Granite Dam to McNary Dam has averaged 11.9 days (2006-22). Prior to implementing summer spill, fish travel time in this reach was double that, averaging 23.1 days (1998-2005). Spilled smolts do not enter the bypass system, further increasing survival. Juvenile survival increased by 24% following the implementation of summer spill, from an average of 0.51 (1998-2005) to 0.63 (2006-22).

Recall that McKern’s favorite smolt migration strategy — during his tenure with the Corps and to this day — has been capturing smolts at upper dams and transporting them by barge for release below the lowermost dam, Bonneville. It was the centerpiece of federal salmon policy during the 1980s based on studies that compared smolt survival and SARs of barged fish with fish that passed through powerhouse bypass systems and then were released in the tailrace below dams. Especially under very low flow conditions, barging fish led to higher survival. However, even barging as many smolts as could be caught did not stop the decline of salmon runs, much less reverse that trend.