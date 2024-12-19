Ferguson, new Legislature must contain runaway budget

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

Washington’s economy is growing, the state’s unemployment rate remains below 5% and tax collections for public services are up. Yet come January, lawmakers claim they’re facing a $12 billion shortfall over the next four years.

What gives? This bleak budget is not the result of a recession or any external economic factors — it’s a self-inflicted wound by Gov. Jay Inslee and ruling Democrats in Olympia who managed to outspend even dramatic rises in tax revenues over the past decade.

The 2025 Legislative session must be a return to budget sustainability, emphasizing a reining in of spending before any increases to taxes are considered.

The unglamorous job of cleaning up this fiscal mess falls to Inslee’s successor and fellow Democrat, Bob Ferguson, who will unveil proposed budgets for how best to close the gap — through potentially painful cuts, unpopular tax increases or some combination of both.

Ferguson, in a recent interview with Times reporter Jim Brunner, has wisely signaled that a scouring of the budget is his first priority. Yet some Democratic leaders in both the state House and Senate have telegraphed tax increases are already on the table. Sen. Jamie Pedersen, the Senate’s new majority leader, suggested recently that the failure of three anti-tax initiatives at the ballot in November is a permission slip to pursue more revenue.