OPINION: Heroes are among us; we just need to see them

This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

With Veterans Day on Monday, we’re talking a lot about heroes.

We should be. Our veterans all swore an oath to uphold the United States Constitution and agreed to lay down their lives to protect their country. That’s about as much heroism as anyone could ask for.

But heroes come in all shapes, sizes and colors, and this week in particular, we think it’s worth remembering that courage, commitment and loyalty shouldn’t be overlooked or taken for granted.

It’s also worth noting that heroes often walk unnoticed among us — the real ones generally don’t make a big show of their actions. They do what they do out of a sense of compassion, responsibility, duty.

Wapato’s Ryan Vasquez set out last month to run from the Yakama Reservation to Oregon’s Warm Springs Reservation to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people. He made the 120-mile trip in less than three days, despite suffering a painful knee injury on his way down the grade from Goldendale to the Columbia River.

Vasquez told Herald-Republic writer Tammy Ayer that he wanted to set an example for his two young children by showing them the value of not backing down against long odds.