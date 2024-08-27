OPINION: Idahoan paid freedom’s ultimate price

“All who shall hereafter live in freedom will be here reminded that to these men and their comrades we owe a debt to be paid with grateful remembrance of their sacrifice and with the high resolve that the cause for which they died shall live eternally.”

— Dwight D. Eisenhower at the American Cemetery in Luxembourg

Pfc. Clarke E. Krivanec went missing in action on Dec. 20, 1944, four days into the bloodbath that became the Battle of the Bulge.

Krivanec was 21 years old, an infantryman in 112th Regiment of the 28th Division, part of Gen. George Patton’s Third American Army. Private Krivanec was from Rupert, Idaho, a graduate of Rupert High School.

Krivanec never came home from Europe. Never married. Never had a chance for a career or a family. He almost certainly never again saw his mother and father after shipping out for the European front in September 1943.

Pvt. Krivanec is a name lost to time, a statistic, one of the 400,000 American dead in the greatest war the world has known, a war against fascism.

When nine Nazi divisions launched their surprise offensive in the early hours of Dec. 16, 1944, Krivenac’s 28th Division was spread along a 25-mile front in the Ardennes Forest, a dense wood that had four years earlier provided the Nazi invasion route into western Europe.

By Dec. 20, the 28th Division — nicknamed the Keystone Division — “had been pushed back from their initial positions and was scattered across a new defensive line.” The fighting had been as brutal as the winter weather. Battling frozen hands and feet, great coats caked with snow, the division delayed the German offense, but it had been costly in blood.

As a unit history recounts, the delay had “allowed reinforcements like the 101st Airborne Division to arrive and secure the critical junction at Bastogne,” a place that lives in World War II history.

I happened upon Krivenac’s grave last weekend during a Sunday visit to the big American cemetery on the outskirts of Luxembourg City, not far from where Adolf Hitler’s Nazi forces staged the Third Reich’s last great offensive of the war, a fascist offensive. Pvt. Krivanec got in the way of that offensive and was apparently seriously wounded in the left leg and then taken prisoner by the Germans.

We will never know whether Krivanec died of his wounds or was left to die as the course of this awful battle finally turned against the Nazis. That he was there, a young man with a life ahead of him fighting a war against evil thousands of miles from southern Idaho is what we do know.