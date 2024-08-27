OPINION: Introducing a new voice on Sunday’s Opinion page

If you don’t know Marv Dugger, it’s your loss.

For more than five years as a columnist for the Lewiston Tribune, the retired journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper was a happy warrior who loved the give and take of debating politics, environmental policy and gun laws. Disagree with him or not, it was impossible not to appreciate Dugger’s humor or genuine kindness.

Look over his archive and you find:

Fish and the lower Snake River dams — “If fish survival is really the issue, why are we even talking about destroying the four lower Snake River dams, the most fish-friendly dams in the whole system, and ignoring the obvious problems?”

Personal tragedy — “The last time I had a real cry was when I saw an article about our former local county coroner, the one who hauled the lifeless body of my beloved son to Spokane in a black body bag for the required autopsy. It hurt like hell.

“When Mckenzie died, he felt no pain. The coroner’s report said that from the amount of fentanyl in his system, he was probably dead before he hit the floor.”

The Second Amendment — “The primary purpose of government is to protect the rights and property of its law-abiding citizens, and they’re not doing it. It is also no coincidence that the cities with the toughest restrictions on gun ownership are having the most destruction.”

President Joe Biden — “With Biden’s cognitive decline so obvious that the public can see it — and from what I can see, it has been going on for a while — for the good of our country, why haven’t the people around him come forward about his situation? I think that answer is obvious. Political power matters more to them than the good of our country.”

Even before he launched his Lewiston Tribune column, Dugger endeared himself to the community when he lent his image and credibility toward passing the new Lewiston High School bond.

“This will be a world-class learning center where students will be able to develop vocational skills and earn college credits and degrees that will qualify them for good high-paying jobs right out of high school,” he wrote. “Our children will be able to stay in our area and work instead of moving away. We need the new school.”

So it is with a sense of sadness that we announce Dugger’s retirement from this page. In part, it reflects the policy of rotating columnists in and out after about four or five years. In Dugger’s case, however, it comes a little sooner than we’d like.