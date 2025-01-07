OPINION: Jimmy Carter’s years brought about a change in Idaho politics

The last time a Democrat won Idaho’s vote for president was 60 years ago, in 1964, when Lyndon Johnson prevailed in a landslide nationally and narrowly in Idaho, and Republicans have won the state easily since.

In these last six decades, the highest Democratic percentage for the office, 37.1%, was won by Jimmy Carter, who died at 100 on Dec. 29. (Barack Obama in 2008 came next highest, at 36.1%.)

Carter’s numbers fell by about 12 points four years later, a drop more severe than he experienced nationally. Some of that may relate to the candidacy of Ronald Reagan, who was almost preternaturally popular in Idaho.

But Idaho, and its politics, changed during those Carter years in various ways, and probably more than the nation’s did. Not all of it — not most of it, for that matter — was directly attributable to Carter himself. But the Carter era, with all it entailed in Carter’s own action and the opposition to him, was something of a pivot for Idaho, as it would be in many other places. And a president famously unconcerned about the political impacts of his actions was not well positioned to oppose a wave rising up against him.

The Carter administration did have an effect on Idaho directly in a number of ways, in some places economically but not least its environment. Carter’s Interior secretary — the only cabinet member to serve all through that administration — was Cecil Andrus, plucked from the Idaho governorship. He had a real impact on federal lands policy, most famously perhaps in Alaska, but to a great degree in Idaho as well. Carter signed the Central Idaho Wilderness Act (pushed by Andrus and Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho) in 1980, and it formed the basis of what has become the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

Carter may, in fact, have had a closer connection to Idaho in a practical way than any president in the last century. As a naval officer, he worked with the National Reactor Testing Station at Idaho Falls. (The Carter administration years were a growth time for the site.) He vacationed for several days on the remote Middle Fork of the Salmon River, and visited Grand Teton National Park.