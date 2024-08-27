OPINION: Let me be clear: President No. 47 is not my president

The hillside candles of golden larch trick my eyes to see sunshine on a rainy day. I have been fooled by lofty clouds posing as extensions of mountain peaks and ridges. The ventriloquy of a Steller’s jay dupes me to look skyward for the red-tail hawk — that isn’t there. The weather fools the snowshoe hare before it can change clothes for summer. Even with the brief trickery of trees, clouds, birds and bunnies, I respect the changing forces of nature and the honesty of purpose — but in our “civilized” world, I am increasingly bothered by the farce of a new foolhardy culture that kicks truth like a hacky sack and then reshapes the tatters with nonsensical filler.

The 2024 presidential election is a done deal. My preferred candidate lost; so did the nation. With the 49.9% to 48.3% split, a penny’s worth of votes determined a future imbalance in our democratic checkbook. We could have achieved stability and greatness with a competent woman but ended up with the rank choice. I have survived other political disappointments and made adjustments to accommodate the transitions. Regardless of the chosen president, my trust was secured with knowing our Constitution and Bill of Rights would be the inviolable guidelines for government conduct and actions — until now.

I am a conscientious voter, persistent patriot, fairness advocate. I did not vote for No. 45 in 2016 but willingly put my judgment on hold while observing job performance. He failed a critical leadership test during the pandemic, when we needed a unified front to combat a common enemy. He injected denial and derision into the chaos of fear and misery — and later instigated the shaming of America on Jan. 6, 2021. I did not vote for No. 47, either. Could not; would not. He may be duly elected but his reign will be predictably unruly. My concerns may be categorized as sour grapes or bitter raisins but this is what I know: I can abide winners and losers, contrasting opinions and campaign issues. But I have never been taught or expected to glorify a liar, cheater, adulterer and crook with the reward of an American presidency.