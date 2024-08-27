Sections
Opinion January 5, 2025

Jan. 5 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinion

Proposing amendment

This is to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which needs updating due to the expanding influence of money in politics.

Eligibility requirements to run for President of the United States as outlined in Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution should be amended as follows: “No person is allowed on the ballot except that current citizen of the United States who has been named by objective ranking criteria as the richest person in America.”

The simple change would uphold America’s standing as the world’s premier capitalist society, and provide us with a billionaire who might be younger than 35 or an immigrant struggling with the misfortune of being born in another country.

Benefits of adopting this change include saving millions on campaigning, asking for donations many times a day and precluding the embarrassing spectacle of a candidate or president-elect having to sell watches, sneakers, guitars, deodorant or cologne — the men’s version strongly smells like “Musk.”

Bottom line: The richest person in America is the most qualified and best choice for president of the United States. Let’s amend the Constitution before 2028.

Joe Cladouhos

Grangeville

