Jan. 5 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinion

Proposing amendment

This is to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which needs updating due to the expanding influence of money in politics.

Eligibility requirements to run for President of the United States as outlined in Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution should be amended as follows: “No person is allowed on the ballot except that current citizen of the United States who has been named by objective ranking criteria as the richest person in America.”

The simple change would uphold America’s standing as the world’s premier capitalist society, and provide us with a billionaire who might be younger than 35 or an immigrant struggling with the misfortune of being born in another country.