Oct. 27 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Back those who show up
Each election season I look to the Moscow League of Women Voters forum as an opportunity to see and hear from the candidates.
On Oct. 8 for the Idaho state representative forum only three of the seven candidates showed up. I was greatly disappointed to say the least.
Lori McCann, Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker were the three and they gave us great incite and discussion. The fact that our own elected officials did not make the time to show up is unacceptable to me.
I plan on voting for people who can show up.
Mary Baker
Moscow
Gertonson makes sense
The right to vote defines us as citizens. It enables us to decide for ourselves who will represent us and how our money is spent.
The district court forced the city, against its will, to allow us to vote on the water and wastewater construction bonds. It took a citizens’ petition to force the city, again against its will, to allow us to decide by our votes whether we would decide for ourselves who our mayor will be.
Contrast that experience with the Nez Perce County Commission’s decision to build a new courthouse, without a vote, that will cost us about $84 million, if interest on the debt is included. We may or may not need a new courthouse. The question is whether or not we decide for ourselves to assume a multimillion dollar debt to pay for it or the commission decides that for us.
Pete Gertonson is running for county commissioner with the promise he will govern with common sense and humility. Humility includes understanding that he doesn’t have all the answers and listening to those whom he serves leads to better decisions.
Common sense acknowledges that the right to vote includes the right of citizens to decide with their votes how much longterm debt they are willing to assume. That is why voting for Pete Gertonson makes sense.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Know voting records
Voting should be an educated action. We have access to much information about candidates, their voting records in particular.
How often did the candiate vote to your benefit? How often did they vote to restrict or support your rights? How often did they take the political “cover your behind” position and abstain? To abstain is to not fulfill the obligation of the office.
We send people to the state and national legislature to participate in government as our proxy. Voting records are available to us all. Know for whom you vote and their record.
William Gonnello
Clarkston
Conspiracy theories
I thought Cindy Agidius (Lewiston Tribune Oct. 16) was a smart, reasonable person not likely to fall for online conspiracy theories, but evidently I was wrong. For one, perhaps Cindy should read her own opinion section. Kathleen Parker, no liberal Democrat, explains how Federal Emergency Management Agency funding works.
I wonder why dozens of lawsuits filed by Donald Trump and his allies were ruled against, even by judges he appointed? ... The judicial system in the U.S. proved the election wasn’t stolen. If what Cindy writes is correct, lawyers for Trump and his allies would have challenged those states and election results. Either they did and lost, or they didn’t sue, and we know how litigious Trump is. So if they didn’t sue, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to do so, and if they sued, they lost. The lawsuit by Texas was thrown out of the Supreme Court because one state does not have standing to contest another state’s elections.
Voter purging so close to the election does not allow an eligible voter to contest their name being purged from voter registration. In Oregon, more than 1,200 ineligible voters were registered since 2021 and only 10 voted, and one became a U.S. citizen by the time he/she voted. Oregon proactively noted this, let the public know and corrected the problem.
The greater problem is Georgia, where election deniers are now in charge of elections, and they’re insisting on hand-counting ballots which increases inaccuracy and the number of people handling ballots.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Open primary numbers
In the Oct. 6 Tribune, Marty Trillhaase wrote Idaho’s unaffiliated voters “often avoid participating in the primary election to decide their own destiny — rather than deferring to the smaller GOP base that is imposing minority rule on the rest of us.”
So unaffiliated voters are so upset about the closed primary that they stay home rather than stick it to the GOP by turning out in force for the Democrats’ open primary?
Trillhaase is entitled to any fantasies he believes about Idaho’s political realities but he’s not entitled to mislead readers about who’s backing Idahoans for Open Primaries (IOP).
On Oct. 6, $475,000 of IOP’s major funding came from Colorado-based Unite America and its PAC along with California’s Hull Family.
Since then, an eleventh hour “putsch” raised the out-of-state amount to nearly $2 million (sunshine.voteidaho.gov, bit.ly/401JDbX).
In the Oct. 10 Tribune, pro-Prop 1 Republican Eric Peterson’s “third grade math” skewed 2024’s primary turnout with Peterson claiming that Idaho candidates “are incentivized to pander to smaller groups.”
Small? The GOP comprised 58% of registered 2024 primary voters, and cast 73% of all ballots (voteidaho.gov). Republicans had more competitive primary races than Democrats.
Idaho’s 2010 open primary turnout was just 18.5% (bipartisanpolicy.org).
Idaho Republicans’ 2010 turnout was 14.9%; this year it was 35.3%. Dems have come up from 2.5% in 2010 to 12%.
It seems like the closed GOP primary has actually been very, very good for voter turnout.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Vote yes on Prop 1
Proposition 1 returns power to the people. It encourages competitive candidate races. It results in elected legislators being responsive to the needs and concerns of constituents they were elected to represent rather that being puppets of the Freedom Foundation.
Imagine the possibility of having legislation that serves to benefit all Idahoans rather than a few special interest groups. Prop 1 gives each of us a say in which candidate most closely aligns with our political ideology.
Let your voice be heard. Vote yes on Prop 1.
Mary Ann Davidson
Grangeville
Endorsing Gertonson
On behalf of the Idaho Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus, I heartily endorse Pete Gertonson for Nez Perce County dommissioner.
Pete is a dedicated public and civil servant. He has been a part of the Lewiston community for more than 60 years. He’s worked as a mail carrier and volunteered countless hours within the community, doing everything from reading to second graders to managing water.
Idaho is at a pivotal time in our history and Nez Perce County is no exception. There are many competing interests and concerns for managing growth and maintain ag land. The county and demands for services and resources are growing. The community needs someone with a passion for preserving the land and water for its highest and best use while collaborating with others to make sure every citizen can access the resources they need to thrive. Pete’s the perfect guy for the job.
I’ve known Pete for years and worked with him on any number of legislative, political and civic projects. He’s kind, passionate and has the heart of a servant leader.
Sally J. Toone
Gooding, Idaho
False FEMA claims
The firehose of lies from some of the paid contributors for the Tribune is inexcusable.
The lies about vaccines, election results and climate are ubiquitous from some of these contributors. Sadly, with Cindy Agidius’ Oct. 16 commentary in the Tribune, we added lies about the Federal Emergency Management Agency and disaster relief to the list.
It’s extremely disheartening that the Tribune does not fact check their paid contributors.
For starters, FEMA is not broke. FEMA is sitting on $22 billion ready to be distributed to hurricane victims. The revenue stream for FEMA’s program to house migrants is totally separate from the revenue stream that goes to disaster victims. The $750 that hurricane victims are entitled to is to get victims through one month until further aid can be distributed on a need basis, and it’s not a loan.
Spreading lies about disaster relief is especially disheartening as it results in victims not applying for the financial relief they’re entitled to.
The claims Agidius makes about Kamala Harris attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis are patently false. As is the claim that El Salvadorian gang members attacked an elderly woman in Dallas.
As to the “stolen” election, there’s zero evidence of any impropriety on anyone’s part other than from Donald Trump and his supporters.
For Trump and his supporters the only fair election is one they win.
When the Tribune fails to fact check paid contributors, where does that leave readers? Misinformed and lied to.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Narrow resume
Russ Fulcher’s strategy is to ignore his opponents. Apparently, his strategy is to ignore his constituents as well.
The few appearances he’s made this fall have been carefully scripted, delivering a speech to selected audiences and answering screened questions, then leaving without much audience contact. Most people I’ve talked to have never seen Mr. Fulcher, and received only form letters, if any response, to their letters.
He claims he’s “done a lot for the people of Idaho” but, his record on important issues to Idahoans and all Americans belies this claim: no on Tax Relief for Families and Workers Act, 2024; no on Infrastructure Act, 2021; no on FEMA Funding Act, 2024; no on Preserving Social Security and Medicare Act, 2024; no on Bipartisian Border Act, 2024; and no on the Summer Meals Act, 2024.
These are but a few acts Mr. Fulcher has refused to approve, but which would have — and have — benefited Idahos’ families when passed without his vote. It seems to me Mr. Fulcher may be refusing to debate his opponent, Kaylee Peterson, not because his record is sterling but because he knows he hasn’t had the best interests of his constituents at the forefront of his mind when voting these past years.
Mr. Fulcher, your resume isn’t attractive to me, nor is it to many Idahoans. Your resume, in fact, shows your concern for a narrow group of interests that aren’t in the best interests for the majority of Idahoans, young and old.
Helen Hawley
Lewiston
Voting for Skiles again
I’m voting again for Richie Skiles for sheriff of Latah County.
Richie has always been an honest, forthright man and law enforcement official. He has always placed the safety and welfare of the citizens of Latah County as his highest priority.
I’ve been a resident of rural Latah County for 47 years and the Latah Sheriff’s office is my primary emergency services agency. I can honestly say the sheriff’s office under the Skiles administration is the most responsive and professional that I have known. This includes my 17 years as a deputy, detective and lieutenant for Latah County in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
Tom Blewett
Genesee
Dawes gets things done
In 2019, the League of Women Voters Moscow (LWV-M) completed a study on the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACESs) in Moscow and adopted positions that were related to local medical, behavioral health and poverty issues. ACEs are responsible for a large share of workplace absenteeism, and for costs in health care, emergency response, mental health and criminal justice.
Kathy Dawes was instrumental in advocating for taking this information to the statewide League of Women Votes Idaho and forming the Building Resilience with ACEs Interventions (BRACEs) Committee. From there, she collaborated with many political leaders pushing forward to get a concurrent resolution HCR 29 passed by the Idaho Legislature on Feb. 24, 2022, that supported education about ACEs and ACES-informed interventions in all state departments, agencies, and contracts. Her advocacy for informed policies led to her being asked to join the Idaho Behavioral Health Council’s Resilience Subcommittee.
Kathy has worked diligently to understand the issues related to childhood trauma, including how it can be prevented and how it can be mitigated by positive experiences to build resilience, which she supports both at a local level and for all of Idaho. We are excited to see Kathy Dawes running for office as the representative for District 6B.
We encourage you to vote for Kathy Dawes, an outstanding leader in our community.
Rhonda Allenger
Moscow
Susan Zenier
Moscow
Vote for Gertonson
Approximately 30% of Nez Perce County’s budget is dependent on property tax. Pete Gertonson (votepete.com) understands the impact property tax has on renters, homeowners, landlords and businesses. Gertonson’s priority is to examine how property and state funds are allocated, asking “Who benefits?” “Is it necessary?” and “Can reductions be made while preserving the integrity of the allocation?”
Gertonson aims to attract businesses by showcasing our schools, businesses and recreational opportunities. With Valley Vision, Pete will coordinate to expand our economic base. Lewiston’s economic welfare requires air access to Boise, Seattle, and Salt Lake. If elected, Pete brings transparency to the county, city and airport authority board.
Idaho received $453 million and by 2026 will receive $2.2 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure. Planning needs to begin immediately. Pete is ready to work with Valley Vision, Port of Lewiston, city, county and industries to develop that plan. He is determined that Nez Perce county receives its share.
Pete holds county employees in the highest regard and sees them as committed professionals who are proud of Nez Perce County and who put its citizens first. Pete is also part of that fabric. He volunteers, served 30 years as Waha Glen Water District chairperson, was a member of Idaho National Guard and worked with the postal service.
Please vote for common sense, integrity and honesty. Vote Pete Gertonson for Nez Perce County commissioner.
Vickie Fadness
Lewiston
Listen to the message
“May God pour out reformation on our nation ...,” ends Lakepointe/Texas Church Pastor Josh Howerton’s message of Oct. 6 (titled “Election 2024: How to Vote Like Jesus/Christians and Government” found at lakepointe.church/messages, on YouTube, etc.).
“Somewhere along the way, the Church and pastors got the idea that they should avoid politics,” but that is unbiblical, said Pastor Josh, pointing out that “if godly voices go silent, godless voices are left” and “There are points when it’s time to be like John the Baptist” (or Moses, Daniel, Esther, Nehemiah, etc.).
“Both (presidential) candidates are flawed” (but God can choose to use a flawed man, as he did with Jehu). Howerton endorses neither, but encourages Christians to vote for the one who aligns closer to Biblical/Christian values and to consider, when voting, the candidate who will best uphold border security (respecting legal immigration), religious liberty, the sexes God created, family and life.
The Bible is clear that all people suffer under ungodly leadership (Proverbs 29:2). In fact, “Whatever God creates, Satan tries to capture.” But, “You are the salt of the earth,” and “salt slows the decay of society” which is what Christians are called to do/be.
Josh reminds, “Your vote is not a Valentine,” and implores us not to abdicate our responsibility.
Howerton’s full, grace-filled, truth-packed message is better and more detailed and is easy to find on the internet, and is an especially important, Bible/scripture-backed resource to check out.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
A tired, old man
Elmer Fudd is a cartoon character possessing more knowledge than Donald Trump, who’s in a constant state of grievance, hawks thousand-dollar watches and golden tennis shoes, plus Bibles.
He places himself above God. Trump rambles incoherently and lies constantly, offering no policy, except tax cuts for himself, rich donors and corporations.
Now he is proselytizing America is “occupied” by immigrants. Yet, he hypocritically ordered his congressional lackeys to kill a conservative immigration measure. Donald Trump is a tired, old man. Be “vewy, vewy afwaid.”
According to Poynter, Trump said, “$1 billion was stolen from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to use it for illegal migrants.” Yet another Trump lie. According to KGW-TV, in reality, the Donald directed FEMA funds to undocumented immigrants in 2019. Be “vewy, vewy afwaid.”
Recently, Trump suggested using our military to handle “radical left lunatics.” However, a thoroughly-duped governor, Glen Youngkin, would not admit to this statement on CNN. Youngkin’s answer was nonsense. (Always Trumpers, because I oppose Donald Trump, this makes me neither a radical nor a lunatic.). One teensy caveat, people: Right now, citizen Trump can suggest nothing to the military.
Former Republicans are openly promoting fascism called Project 2025. Fox News host Greg Guttfeld called for civil war instead of voting.
In the debate, he ignorantly repeated a lie that Haitian residents are eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio. But, his most egregious debate lie was Democrats are “executing” living “babies.”
Our singular hope for preserving democracy rests in Kamala Harris.
Jim Roach
Moscow