Oct. 27 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Back those who show up

Each election season I look to the Moscow League of Women Voters forum as an opportunity to see and hear from the candidates.

On Oct. 8 for the Idaho state representative forum only three of the seven candidates showed up. I was greatly disappointed to say the least.

Lori McCann, Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker were the three and they gave us great incite and discussion. The fact that our own elected officials did not make the time to show up is unacceptable to me.

I plan on voting for people who can show up.

Mary Baker

Moscow

Gertonson makes sense

The right to vote defines us as citizens. It enables us to decide for ourselves who will represent us and how our money is spent.

The district court forced the city, against its will, to allow us to vote on the water and wastewater construction bonds. It took a citizens’ petition to force the city, again against its will, to allow us to decide by our votes whether we would decide for ourselves who our mayor will be.

Contrast that experience with the Nez Perce County Commission’s decision to build a new courthouse, without a vote, that will cost us about $84 million, if interest on the debt is included. We may or may not need a new courthouse. The question is whether or not we decide for ourselves to assume a multimillion dollar debt to pay for it or the commission decides that for us.

Pete Gertonson is running for county commissioner with the promise he will govern with common sense and humility. Humility includes understanding that he doesn’t have all the answers and listening to those whom he serves leads to better decisions.

Common sense acknowledges that the right to vote includes the right of citizens to decide with their votes how much longterm debt they are willing to assume. That is why voting for Pete Gertonson makes sense.

John Bradbury

Lewiston

Know voting records

Voting should be an educated action. We have access to much information about candidates, their voting records in particular.

How often did the candiate vote to your benefit? How often did they vote to restrict or support your rights? How often did they take the political “cover your behind” position and abstain? To abstain is to not fulfill the obligation of the office.

We send people to the state and national legislature to participate in government as our proxy. Voting records are available to us all. Know for whom you vote and their record.

William Gonnello

Clarkston

Conspiracy theories

I thought Cindy Agidius (Lewiston Tribune Oct. 16) was a smart, reasonable person not likely to fall for online conspiracy theories, but evidently I was wrong. For one, perhaps Cindy should read her own opinion section. Kathleen Parker, no liberal Democrat, explains how Federal Emergency Management Agency funding works.

I wonder why dozens of lawsuits filed by Donald Trump and his allies were ruled against, even by judges he appointed? ... The judicial system in the U.S. proved the election wasn’t stolen. If what Cindy writes is correct, lawyers for Trump and his allies would have challenged those states and election results. Either they did and lost, or they didn’t sue, and we know how litigious Trump is. So if they didn’t sue, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to do so, and if they sued, they lost. The lawsuit by Texas was thrown out of the Supreme Court because one state does not have standing to contest another state’s elections.

Voter purging so close to the election does not allow an eligible voter to contest their name being purged from voter registration. In Oregon, more than 1,200 ineligible voters were registered since 2021 and only 10 voted, and one became a U.S. citizen by the time he/she voted. Oregon proactively noted this, let the public know and corrected the problem.

The greater problem is Georgia, where election deniers are now in charge of elections, and they’re insisting on hand-counting ballots which increases inaccuracy and the number of people handling ballots.

Charlotte Omoto

Palouse

Open primary numbers

In the Oct. 6 Tribune, Marty Trillhaase wrote Idaho’s unaffiliated voters “often avoid participating in the primary election to decide their own destiny — rather than deferring to the smaller GOP base that is imposing minority rule on the rest of us.”

So unaffiliated voters are so upset about the closed primary that they stay home rather than stick it to the GOP by turning out in force for the Democrats’ open primary?

Trillhaase is entitled to any fantasies he believes about Idaho’s political realities but he’s not entitled to mislead readers about who’s backing Idahoans for Open Primaries (IOP).

On Oct. 6, $475,000 of IOP’s major funding came from Colorado-based Unite America and its PAC along with California’s Hull Family.

Since then, an eleventh hour “putsch” raised the out-of-state amount to nearly $2 million (sunshine.voteidaho.gov, bit.ly/401JDbX).

In the Oct. 10 Tribune, pro-Prop 1 Republican Eric Peterson’s “third grade math” skewed 2024’s primary turnout with Peterson claiming that Idaho candidates “are incentivized to pander to smaller groups.”

Small? The GOP comprised 58% of registered 2024 primary voters, and cast 73% of all ballots (voteidaho.gov). Republicans had more competitive primary races than Democrats.

Idaho’s 2010 open primary turnout was just 18.5% (bipartisanpolicy.org).

Idaho Republicans’ 2010 turnout was 14.9%; this year it was 35.3%. Dems have come up from 2.5% in 2010 to 12%.

It seems like the closed GOP primary has actually been very, very good for voter turnout.

Thomas A. Hennigan

Asotin

Vote yes on Prop 1

Proposition 1 returns power to the people. It encourages competitive candidate races. It results in elected legislators being responsive to the needs and concerns of constituents they were elected to represent rather that being puppets of the Freedom Foundation.

Imagine the possibility of having legislation that serves to benefit all Idahoans rather than a few special interest groups. Prop 1 gives each of us a say in which candidate most closely aligns with our political ideology.

Let your voice be heard. Vote yes on Prop 1.

Mary Ann Davidson

Grangeville

Endorsing Gertonson

On behalf of the Idaho Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus, I heartily endorse Pete Gertonson for Nez Perce County dommissioner.

Pete is a dedicated public and civil servant. He has been a part of the Lewiston community for more than 60 years. He’s worked as a mail carrier and volunteered countless hours within the community, doing everything from reading to second graders to managing water.

Idaho is at a pivotal time in our history and Nez Perce County is no exception. There are many competing interests and concerns for managing growth and maintain ag land. The county and demands for services and resources are growing. The community needs someone with a passion for preserving the land and water for its highest and best use while collaborating with others to make sure every citizen can access the resources they need to thrive. Pete’s the perfect guy for the job.

I’ve known Pete for years and worked with him on any number of legislative, political and civic projects. He’s kind, passionate and has the heart of a servant leader.

Sally J. Toone

Gooding, Idaho

False FEMA claims

The firehose of lies from some of the paid contributors for the Tribune is inexcusable.

The lies about vaccines, election results and climate are ubiquitous from some of these contributors. Sadly, with Cindy Agidius’ Oct. 16 commentary in the Tribune, we added lies about the Federal Emergency Management Agency and disaster relief to the list.

It’s extremely disheartening that the Tribune does not fact check their paid contributors.