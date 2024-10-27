Oct. 26 Letters Part 6: Our Readers’ Opinions

Grangeville

Jeffreys for PUD

I have known Amber Jeffreys for seven years and she is an honest, hard-working person with integrity.

Working in a school library has prepared Amber for many situations including prioritizing tasks, being solution-orientated as well as being a resourceful leader. Because of schools having limited resources, she works hard to find necessities at the lowest cost. A detail-driven person, she is not afraid to do the work and research to make appropriate decisions to manage the public’s assets.

Management of water resources faces many challenges in the coming years and the Asotin County Public Utilities District board will have many important decisions ahead. You can count on her to do the research to make the best use of these assets.

Amber’s vision is for the future. It’s time to add new ideas to the board, which has had the same members for more than 20 years. I urge Asotin County residents to invest in the future of Asotin County and support her candidacy.

Mark Sweeney

Lewiston

Lack of maturity

It appears Dan Foreman’s gotten his knickers in a twist again.

The Dominican nuns who raised and educated me would have Mr. Foreman’s backside in the coat room with the “board of education” containing extra holes. ... Mr. Foreman is a primary example of racism denial so I am speaking out.

This time his rant was against a Nez Perce tribal member running for office. Mr. Foreman’s inability to engage in reasonable and respectful differences of opinion without a temper tantrum certainly indicates a lack of maturity. Contrary to what Mr. Foreman thinks, he isn’t a Native American. He’s an American citizen, but he neither belongs to nor is he a descendant of any Native American tribe. He grew up in Lake Forest, Ill. ... . Ms. Goodheart’s ancestors have been in this area for thousands of years. Even though they are, as Canada says, “First Nations,” they were not granted citizenship until June 2, 1924, and waited even longer for the right to vote.

Ms. Goodheart is where she came from, and should be able to return to all of her peoples’ lands. ...

As a former active duty Marine officer during Vietnam, I find Mr. Foreman’s conduct reprehensible. For 30 years, the U.S. government he seems to despise paid his salary and is now paying his retirement ... .

As far as my worrying about Foreman’s medieval attitude toward women, I don’t, for as the Corps used to say, “I am not a lady, I am a Marine.”

Bernadette Stewart

Lewiston