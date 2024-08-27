Nov. 3 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Candidates who listen

I am voting for candidates who listen to ordinary Idahoans left behind by decades of Republican policymaking: commissioner John Bohman, Mark Thorne, Richie Skiles, Trish Carter-Goodheart, Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker.

Sheriff Richie Skiles is serious, experienced at the job and responsive to human conditions. When Syringa Mobile Home Park residents were forced to leave their homes in summer 2018, I saw Sheriff Skiles visit them at least once a day — for weeks — to make sure they were safe during a dangerous and scary time.

Kathy Dawes is advocating for mobile home park residents in the Moscow area who have been harassed by an out-of-state corporate landlord who has hiked lot fees by 50%. I know some of these folks: retired and disabled veterans, nurses with small children and service workers who flip your burgers and stock your grocery store’s shelves. Last spring her opponent, Rep. Brandon Mitchell, sponsored HB545 which prohibits local ordinances preventing landlords from discriminating against low-income tenants. Such efforts left behind working Idaho families living in a state that has the dubious distinction of being fourth in the country for rent inflation this year.

Julia Parker is running against erratic incumbent Sen. Dan Foreman. Foreman has a history of hostile outbursts toward his own constituents, including telling candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, an enrolled Nez Perce Tribe member, to “go back where you came from,” during a candidate forum. Parker’s and Carter-Goodheart’s level-headed response models the mature and forward looking leadership this state desperately needs.

Leontina Hormel

Moscow

Look at election issues

Regarding the upcoming presidential race, please consider the issues rather than the two candidates.

I understand people’s reservations about Donald Trump, but the Democratic ticket is no paragon of virtue either. Kamala Harris slept with a married man for years and used it for political gain. Doug Emhoff got his daughter’s nanny pregnant and is accused of sexual harassment at work. Tim Walz is a pathological liar who gave the middle finger to the entire military by claiming a rank he didn’t fully earn.

A recent Gallup poll found that only 28% of Americans say our country is on the right track. So where are we going wrong?

Open border: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed border czar Harris has allowed in more than 425,000 criminally-convicted illegals that are roaming our streets, plus fentanyl that’s killing thousands.

Hiring based on diversity rather than merit.

Weakening military: Enlistments are down; real warriors don’t want gender indoctrination.

Censorship: not allowing First Amendment rights.

Kamala says her “principles haven’t changed.” That means these issues will only get worse. Trump will close the border and strengthen the military.

For a further peek into the future, look at some Minnesota laws under Walz. Minnesota’s “trans refuge” bill gives courts the power to award custody based on which parent will change their child’s gender. Teachers will be required to repeat LGBTQ talking points and acknowledge their “bias” or lose their jobs. If elected, what makes you think Harris won’t try to enact these laws nationwide?

Bruce Crossfield

Clarkston

Vote for Kathy Dawes

Kathy Dawes and I were teaching colleagues in the Moscow School District, where I observed her dedication, ambition, and her immense interest in educating children.

After her teaching career, she has actively worked to encourage individuals to become informed and involved in community affairs. Kathy shares our values and is very well suited to serve our district as state representative.

Kathy’s opponent, incumbent Brandon Mitchell, has shown with his extreme views that he is not the right person for this district. For example, he supported Idaho’s abortion ban that has been called one of the worst in the country. He supported the so-called “School and Library Protection Act,” which disrespects parental rights and makes decisions that should appropriately be left to educators. And, in a district for which the University of Idaho is a main economic engine, he voted against funding for colleges and universities.

It is time to make a change. Kathy Dawes will listen to your concerns. Her qualities of character and common sense are beyond reproach. Please give her your vote.

Shirley Ringo

Moscow

Vote yes on Prop 1

Opponents of Proposition 1 claim it will create a “jungle” primary. Sorry folks, but we have a jungle primary system now.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties have been fielding upward of 20 candidates, each, in the presidential preference primaries for the last few election cycles. The presidential preference primary in Idaho will most likely be back on the ballot in 2028.

Taxpayers in Idaho and elsewhere should not be responsible for the selection of political party nominees. Formerly, this function took place at the party’s state and national convention, respectively.

The closed primary system, created by top party bosses and special interests, has created this jungle. They pack the ballot to confuse the voters and then pour billions of dollars into the coffers of the few they want to see getting elected.

This mess is how we got a con man for president and now have a bus driver running for the state senate. The latter example, here, is the means they will stoop to when their preferred candidate (Scott Herndon) lost in the primary. They plugged in a proxy (Dan Rose) to run as an independent. The very people who told you they are fiscally conservative are now the ones who are ripping you off.

Vote yes on Prop 1 to stop taxpayers from having to subsidize the process of what political party conventions used to do. We, the taxpaying voters, should have full ballot access to all candidates running in the primaryies and make our selections accordingly.

Gerald B. Higgs

Bonners Ferry, Idaho

Support for Mitchell

As our local elections are approaching, I am impressed to share my thoughts on our current representative, Brandon Mitchell, for the Idaho Statehouse.

Over the years I have watched his record, he puts the Constitutions of the United States and the state of Idaho first. In his time in Boise, he has worked on property tax relief and protecting our votes. He is also a big supporter of our children and those in the foster care system.

Brandon works hard, but he is never too busy for the people. I recently had an assignment in which I needed to interview a political figure. He was supportive and quick to accommodate my needs. Why? Because he cares about the people and their success. He is willing to have a conversation with you, despite any differences of opinion, in hopes to learn, grow and make informed decisions on policy. He has an open-door policy and wants feedback from his constituents. He has chosen to avoid contention or name-calling in his election process, despite misinformation spread about him, and instead lets his good character and hard work speak for themselves.

I know Brandon Mitchell to be an honorable man who will continue to stand up for us here in District 6. He will continue to work hard to make Idaho a fantastic place to live and raise a family. I will be voting for Brandon Mitchell for Idaho state representative, and I ask that you will as well.

Emily Whitney

Moscow

Where are the brakes?

To our faithful Republicans, a vote for Donald Trump is not a vote for conservative principles. It is a vote to approve a dictator.

Shocked? Consider for the last decade he has been front page news. He is following textbook instructions on how to destroy democracy and install a dictatorship.

1. He is a pathological liar and a constant barrage of lies leads to doubt and confusion. 2. Create an enemy: immigrants. Instill fear; they are bringing crime and consuming resources. 3. Fear and threat: Either vote for Trump or terrible things will happen, i.e., Democrats (communists) will take over. 4. Trump will fix everything.

Do you think this could not happen in this great country? Think again. Trump owns the Supreme Court. Thanks to Mitch McConnell, he owns the Senate and essentially the Republican Party. Where are the brakes?

He idolizes Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un with whom, you recall, he exchanged love letters during his last administration. Does the fact that he tried to overturn the last election on Jan. 6, 2021, or the fact that he is a convicted felon mean nothing?

Marilyn Hansen

Idaho Falls

Vote for James Fry