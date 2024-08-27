Nov. 3 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Candidates who listen
I am voting for candidates who listen to ordinary Idahoans left behind by decades of Republican policymaking: commissioner John Bohman, Mark Thorne, Richie Skiles, Trish Carter-Goodheart, Kathy Dawes and Julia Parker.
Sheriff Richie Skiles is serious, experienced at the job and responsive to human conditions. When Syringa Mobile Home Park residents were forced to leave their homes in summer 2018, I saw Sheriff Skiles visit them at least once a day — for weeks — to make sure they were safe during a dangerous and scary time.
Kathy Dawes is advocating for mobile home park residents in the Moscow area who have been harassed by an out-of-state corporate landlord who has hiked lot fees by 50%. I know some of these folks: retired and disabled veterans, nurses with small children and service workers who flip your burgers and stock your grocery store’s shelves. Last spring her opponent, Rep. Brandon Mitchell, sponsored HB545 which prohibits local ordinances preventing landlords from discriminating against low-income tenants. Such efforts left behind working Idaho families living in a state that has the dubious distinction of being fourth in the country for rent inflation this year.
Julia Parker is running against erratic incumbent Sen. Dan Foreman. Foreman has a history of hostile outbursts toward his own constituents, including telling candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart, an enrolled Nez Perce Tribe member, to “go back where you came from,” during a candidate forum. Parker’s and Carter-Goodheart’s level-headed response models the mature and forward looking leadership this state desperately needs.
Leontina Hormel
Moscow
Look at election issues
Regarding the upcoming presidential race, please consider the issues rather than the two candidates.
I understand people’s reservations about Donald Trump, but the Democratic ticket is no paragon of virtue either. Kamala Harris slept with a married man for years and used it for political gain. Doug Emhoff got his daughter’s nanny pregnant and is accused of sexual harassment at work. Tim Walz is a pathological liar who gave the middle finger to the entire military by claiming a rank he didn’t fully earn.
A recent Gallup poll found that only 28% of Americans say our country is on the right track. So where are we going wrong?
Open border: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confirmed border czar Harris has allowed in more than 425,000 criminally-convicted illegals that are roaming our streets, plus fentanyl that’s killing thousands.
Hiring based on diversity rather than merit.
Weakening military: Enlistments are down; real warriors don’t want gender indoctrination.
Censorship: not allowing First Amendment rights.
Kamala says her “principles haven’t changed.” That means these issues will only get worse. Trump will close the border and strengthen the military.
For a further peek into the future, look at some Minnesota laws under Walz. Minnesota’s “trans refuge” bill gives courts the power to award custody based on which parent will change their child’s gender. Teachers will be required to repeat LGBTQ talking points and acknowledge their “bias” or lose their jobs. If elected, what makes you think Harris won’t try to enact these laws nationwide?
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Vote for Kathy Dawes
Kathy Dawes and I were teaching colleagues in the Moscow School District, where I observed her dedication, ambition, and her immense interest in educating children.
After her teaching career, she has actively worked to encourage individuals to become informed and involved in community affairs. Kathy shares our values and is very well suited to serve our district as state representative.
Kathy’s opponent, incumbent Brandon Mitchell, has shown with his extreme views that he is not the right person for this district. For example, he supported Idaho’s abortion ban that has been called one of the worst in the country. He supported the so-called “School and Library Protection Act,” which disrespects parental rights and makes decisions that should appropriately be left to educators. And, in a district for which the University of Idaho is a main economic engine, he voted against funding for colleges and universities.
It is time to make a change. Kathy Dawes will listen to your concerns. Her qualities of character and common sense are beyond reproach. Please give her your vote.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Vote yes on Prop 1
Opponents of Proposition 1 claim it will create a “jungle” primary. Sorry folks, but we have a jungle primary system now.
Both the Democratic and Republican parties have been fielding upward of 20 candidates, each, in the presidential preference primaries for the last few election cycles. The presidential preference primary in Idaho will most likely be back on the ballot in 2028.
Taxpayers in Idaho and elsewhere should not be responsible for the selection of political party nominees. Formerly, this function took place at the party’s state and national convention, respectively.
The closed primary system, created by top party bosses and special interests, has created this jungle. They pack the ballot to confuse the voters and then pour billions of dollars into the coffers of the few they want to see getting elected.
This mess is how we got a con man for president and now have a bus driver running for the state senate. The latter example, here, is the means they will stoop to when their preferred candidate (Scott Herndon) lost in the primary. They plugged in a proxy (Dan Rose) to run as an independent. The very people who told you they are fiscally conservative are now the ones who are ripping you off.
Vote yes on Prop 1 to stop taxpayers from having to subsidize the process of what political party conventions used to do. We, the taxpaying voters, should have full ballot access to all candidates running in the primaryies and make our selections accordingly.
Gerald B. Higgs
Bonners Ferry, Idaho
Support for Mitchell
As our local elections are approaching, I am impressed to share my thoughts on our current representative, Brandon Mitchell, for the Idaho Statehouse.
Over the years I have watched his record, he puts the Constitutions of the United States and the state of Idaho first. In his time in Boise, he has worked on property tax relief and protecting our votes. He is also a big supporter of our children and those in the foster care system.
Brandon works hard, but he is never too busy for the people. I recently had an assignment in which I needed to interview a political figure. He was supportive and quick to accommodate my needs. Why? Because he cares about the people and their success. He is willing to have a conversation with you, despite any differences of opinion, in hopes to learn, grow and make informed decisions on policy. He has an open-door policy and wants feedback from his constituents. He has chosen to avoid contention or name-calling in his election process, despite misinformation spread about him, and instead lets his good character and hard work speak for themselves.
I know Brandon Mitchell to be an honorable man who will continue to stand up for us here in District 6. He will continue to work hard to make Idaho a fantastic place to live and raise a family. I will be voting for Brandon Mitchell for Idaho state representative, and I ask that you will as well.
Emily Whitney
Moscow
Where are the brakes?
To our faithful Republicans, a vote for Donald Trump is not a vote for conservative principles. It is a vote to approve a dictator.
Shocked? Consider for the last decade he has been front page news. He is following textbook instructions on how to destroy democracy and install a dictatorship.
1. He is a pathological liar and a constant barrage of lies leads to doubt and confusion. 2. Create an enemy: immigrants. Instill fear; they are bringing crime and consuming resources. 3. Fear and threat: Either vote for Trump or terrible things will happen, i.e., Democrats (communists) will take over. 4. Trump will fix everything.
Do you think this could not happen in this great country? Think again. Trump owns the Supreme Court. Thanks to Mitch McConnell, he owns the Senate and essentially the Republican Party. Where are the brakes?
He idolizes Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un with whom, you recall, he exchanged love letters during his last administration. Does the fact that he tried to overturn the last election on Jan. 6, 2021, or the fact that he is a convicted felon mean nothing?
Marilyn Hansen
Idaho Falls
Vote for James Fry
I have had the privilege of knowing James Fry for nearly 16 years.
In June 2009, he and his team were instrumental in handling the murder and arson case involving my sister and niece in Moscow. Mr. Fry dedicated countless hours, both day and night, to ensure that the perpetrator was brought to justice. I can never fully express my gratitude for his and his team’s unwavering commitment and hard work. Since that time, he has become an important figure in my life and holds a cherished place in my heart. It feels as though he has become part of my family. He is undoubtedly a person whom I consider to have been sent by God to help me navigate through such a profoundly difficult period in my life.
Mr. Fry has had such a significant impact on my life that we have maintained our connection to this day. He exemplifies the qualities of a true man of God: honesty, hard work, compassion and a deep passion for ensuring that justice is served.
The qualities that make James Fry the ideal candidate for sheriff extend far beyond his professional accomplishments and strong moral compass. I am confident that, if elected, he will continue to uphold the highest standards of the sheriff’s office and demonstrate professionalism in all his endeavors.
It is with great honor that I stand in support of James Fry and encourage the citizens of Latah County to elect him as your next sheriff.
Christina Dove
Dayton, Texas
Take the time to vote
We are writing this letter to request that everyone reading takes the time to vote in the 2024 election.
The beauty of casting your ballot is only possible when everyone votes for the candidate of their choice so that the majority’s voice is heard. As we have cast our votes consistently over the past six decades in each election, we have witnessed the results, whether we agree or disagree. When constituents do not take the time to go to the polls, they are often dissatisfied with the results. It is imperative to the life of our republic that we take the time to cast our ballot and let our voices be heard.
Should you choose not to vote, you should not harbor ill feelings if you believe the election was swayed in a way that you do not approve. If you are voting and undecided in your choices, we ask that you seek God’s help in the decision-making process. Whatever your choice, we ask that it is a choice to take time to vote in this election.
Two very concerned voters.
John and Roberta Walgren
Sun City, Ariz.
Virus changed Trump
I agree ... that the 2016 Trump administration accomplished some good things. For instance, the creation of the U.S. Space Force.
However, something very bad happened to Donald Trump while he was president. He got COVID-19. He was sicker than reported — very sick. He was close to being put on a ventilator, but thanks to his medical team, he survived.
However, he has not been the same since. He has trouble keeping on track. He can’t even keep track of simple things, like who he’s talking to. Most of all, the 2016 Trump was able to discern when a flatterer was just using him. The 2024 Trump will do anything a flatterer recommends. Ask yourselves, would the 2016 Trump hawk tawdry souvenirs on TV? Especially troubling is the cheaply-made-in-China Bible, selling for an inflated $60. Some dealer has been making money off the manufacture of this stuff.
Trump lost his debate with Kamala Harris, partly because he ditched the careful preparation of his team and listened to some woman with her own agenda, inviting her onto his plane on the way to the debate.
These bad actors are just in it for personal gain, but there are plenty of truly dangerous actors who know how to manipulate him with a combination of outrageous flattery and threats to his ego. In Europe, Trump is known as “Putin’s poodle.” And we all know what Vladimir Putin’s goal is.
Helen Wootton
Moscow
Skeptical of figures
I am usually skeptical of Marvin Dugger’s figures because they are always slanted and usually misleading.
In his Opinion page column Oct. 21, he quoted figures he said were from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement 2024 report. He said of the almost 780,000 illegal undocumented aliens admitted during the Biden administration, there were 13,099 murderers (0.07%), 15,810 rapists (0.08%) and 425,431 convicted criminals (2.13%).
These were obviously figures from other countries ... . However, they’re vastly at odds with what’s happened after those immigrants came to this country. According to the U.S. Border and Corrections Report, during that time there were a total of 178 homicides and 1,339 sexual offenses for all noncitizens.
But for all of you who are worried about all these people ..., you can rest easy if Donald Trump is elected because he says he will deport them all. Of course, they do make up 73% of our agricultural workers, not to mention all the other menial jobs that no one else wants.
Marvin is correct that a lot of money has been spent on housing immigrants by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, all these funds have been authorized by Congress specifically for that purpose. I very much doubt the veracity of his statement that implies migrants are getting luxury treatment in New York staying in fancy hotels.
If Congress had passed the earlier bipartisan bill ... defeated by Trump’s orders, the situation could have been considerably improved or at least trending in that direction.
Mike Warnock
Clarkston
A lie creating hate
A mistake was made by the Lewiston Tribune in publishing what I call a lie that creates hate when none is justified.
Columnist Marvin Dugger apes Donald Trump’s lies word for word (Oct. 20). Yes, the numbers were in the letter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy director Patrick Lechleitner sent to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, but what it leaves out is this data is from the past 40 years. Dugger either doesn’t like truth and research or he purposely wants to inflame the hate of anyone not Trump, not Republican.
In Newsweek’s story headlined “ICE Releases Damning Border Report Amid Kamala Harris Visit,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Newsweek: “The data in this letter is being misinterpreted. The data goes back decades; it includes individuals who entered the country over the past 40 years or more, the vast majority of whose custody determination was made long before this administration.”
Dugger uses the words “so far this year” to say the 40 years numbers happened in 2024 and this is nothing more than a repeat of methodical lying used by Adolf Hitler to inflame his population ... .
Idaho is rife with people like Dugger and are supported by the Legislature’s actions. Everyone has the right to free speech but when lies convince people a hater is a lover, they get entrapped in the lie and become the lie. If Dugger is a Christian, he should ask if Jesus would be proud of him. He wouldn’t be.
Lee Halper
Twin Falls
Vote no on Prop 1
Primary elections allow each political party to choose their one candidate for an office from a field of many similar-thinking people who may wish to serve.
This presorting helps keep costs down by cutting the total number of candidates and also simplifies the counting of the general elections. Thus, the primaries are for everyone in their chosen party and the general elections are for everyone together. It’s a good system that has worked well for years. We don’t need a more costly and complicated system.
Please think and vote no on Proposition 1. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Supporting Prop 1
I’m writing in support of voting yes on Proposition 1, because I think it will improve our political environment and outcomes in the state of Idaho.
As most of us know, the current level of participation in our important primary elections is very low. Part of those low numbers reflect the fact that independent voters, including many veterans and those who don’t have a strong party preference, are left out of the whole primary system. That’s not fair.
By taking the party out of the primary election process, we will get the benefit of increasing voter participation. We’ll also be allowing every Idahoan the right to vote for whomever they feel will make a positive change in our government. And we will get to have candidates that are more representative of and responsible to the people of our state, instead of just party faithful who represent only themselves and the big donors who get them elected.
By returning to a nonpartisan primary like we have had in the past, we give more voice to more Idaho voters. It’s the right thing to do.
Michael Riley
Potlatch