Nov. 13 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A marijuana warning

“ ‘Kind Idaho’ is launching a petition to vote to decriminalize personal marijuana use” — 2026 ballot (ktvb.com). But is it really so kind?

While some have argued for beneficial marijuana usage, there are serious, life-taking concerns to consider (see New York Post’s May 11, 2023, article “From Crime and Homelessness to Schizophrenia and Suicide: Mothers Share How Pot Stole Their Sons”).

Many similar stories exist. Mark Martin of “The 700 Club” interviewed Laura Stack (cbn.com, May 25, 2023) whose delightful son, Johnny (had a perfect SAT score in math and a 4.0 GPA throughout school), took a nose-dive after marijuana was legalized in Colorado, which he first took at 14, at a party.

Johnny’s mother didn’t think it was a big deal initially, saying, “It’s just weed ... And I was so wrong.” She didn’t realize its vastly increased strength today, stating, “That was the beginning of five years of addiction ... sadly he took his own life at 19 ... from using the marijuana.”