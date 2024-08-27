Nov. 16 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Opinionated language

The piece by James Rainey of the Los Angeles Times (Tribune More News section, Oct. 30) headlined “L.A. Times, Washington Post see cancellations over not endorsing Harris in race” should have been in the Opinion section. Instead, it was below the fold on Page 3B.

This article and others by Associated Press writers feature biased language, opinion words and incendiary phrases. This article on Los Angeles Times and Washington Post subscriptions has phrases like: “Any subscription drops are painful for financially shaky ...”, “... held Trump accountable for his lies, his inflammatory and sometimes racist rhetoric ...” and “The angry reaction prompted an extraordinary response from the newspaper’s owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.”