Nov. 16 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Opinionated language
The piece by James Rainey of the Los Angeles Times (Tribune More News section, Oct. 30) headlined “L.A. Times, Washington Post see cancellations over not endorsing Harris in race” should have been in the Opinion section. Instead, it was below the fold on Page 3B.
This article and others by Associated Press writers feature biased language, opinion words and incendiary phrases. This article on Los Angeles Times and Washington Post subscriptions has phrases like: “Any subscription drops are painful for financially shaky ...”, “... held Trump accountable for his lies, his inflammatory and sometimes racist rhetoric ...” and “The angry reaction prompted an extraordinary response from the newspaper’s owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.”
These “articles,” peppered with slanted language and placed in the More News section, have made me consider canceling my Tribune subscription. This opinionated writing regularly appears in the news section of the Lewiston Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Times and every other paper in America I’ve read over the last few years.
These writers have received so little pushback over the years that they now stock their articles with opinionated language. They’re passed off as news with no consequence. It’s an embarrassment to what used to be considered journalistic newspapers.
Aaron Linsdau
Lewiston