Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionNovember 17, 2024

Nov. 17 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Shame on you

It’s stunning to me that a faction of Americans just handed over our country to a mentally ill madman.

Democracy didn’t die in darkness Nov. 5. It died in the bright light of day, in our voting booths and at the hands of newly minted fascists.

Shame on you.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Ranked choice return?

So, Idaho voters rejected Proposition 1 by a margin of more than 2 to 1.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The majority has not just spoken, it’s shouted. Since — as Reclaim Idaho, Idahoans For Open Primaries (IFOP), and the Tribune have all told us — Prop 1 proponents were in it to restore majority rule, those proponents will respect that majority decision.

Which means we’ve now seen their last attempt at instituting ranked choice voting in Idaho. Sorry, I had to break off writing; that last line made me laugh so hard I horked milk through my nose.

Ranked choice voting will be back. Why? Well, millions of reasons — 4,884,294.78, to be precise.

That’s how much money Luke Mayville’s political action committee has left in its coffers after spending just $359,000 of more than $5 million in donations (Sunshine.voteidaho.gov). In-state contributions were about 20% of that total. Put another way, Prop 1 was 80% Astroturf.

I don’t know the ins and outs of Astroturf networking. Perhaps some clause requires returning the money or donating it to another state where ranked choice voting is on a future ballot.

Barring such requirements, Reclaim Idaho and IFOP will be back. So will pushing ranked choice voting — instead of simply reopening primaries in Idaho — because, again, that’s what those Astroturf dollars want.

When it returns, so will the Tribune’s crapola-laden campaigning for it — a detailed review of which will have to wait for another letter.

Thomas A. Hennigan

Asotin

Related
OpinionNov. 17
OPINION: The Democrats’ victory in 2020 was a blessing in di...
OpinionNov. 17
OPINION: Idaho is perpetuating the machinery of death
OpinionNov. 17
OPINION: Citizens reclaim America through Donald Trump’s age...
OpinionNov. 17
Nov. 17 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OpinionNov. 17
Nov. 17 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 17
Nov. 17 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 16
OPINION: WA schools should ban cellphones in classrooms
OPINION: America’s great, deliberate mistake
OpinionNov. 15
OPINION: America’s great, deliberate mistake
OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Who do you trust?
OpinionNov. 15
OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Who do you trust?
OPINION: In Latah County, Moscow is a blue dot surrounded by red
OpinionNov. 13
OPINION: In Latah County, Moscow is a blue dot surrounded by red
OPINION: Taking a closer look at Idaho’s elections, by the numbers
OpinionNov. 12
OPINION: Taking a closer look at Idaho’s elections, by the numbers
OPINION: Americans have cast their votes and again hope for greatness
OpinionNov. 10
OPINION: Americans have cast their votes and again hope for greatness
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy