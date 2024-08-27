Nov. 17 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

I would like to congratulate all of you Donald Trump supporters who voted him into the most powerful job in the world.

It will be interesting to see when Trump is through picking his new administration exactly how many felons we will now have running our great country.

You can call me a sore loser and that’s fine, because you will be absolutely right. But I know because I (obviously unlike any of you) listened to every single word this man had to say. It’s not going to take all that long into Trump’s administration for each of you to realize that we are all losers, thanks to you.

So, congratulations again. May God have mercy on us all.

Bill Haupt

Colton

Trust the press?

The American press had an opportunity to make amends for one-sided and often misleading coverage of the 2020 presidential election, allowing a confused, old politician and far-left Democratic Party to take over the United States for four years.

There were hints that some media types and a few press people were feeling the pain of American people and reluctantly called out the 2024 reelection rhetoric of the incumbent party. However, they hid the cognitive decline of the sitting president and failed to inform us who was actually running the country.

As the Democrats faced a serious 2024 challenge from Donald Trump for the presidency, a befuddled media executive said in an interview with the Intelligencer magazine, “If half the country has decided that Trump is qualified to be president, that means they’re not reading any of this media and we have lost this audience completely.” And further, “A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form.”

I suggest after this Trump victory the mainstream media take the hint and either close up shop or convince the Democratic National Committee to pay them to continue printing their talking points as liberal propaganda print shops. Or, they could become an example of a press that the founders expected when giving the freedom to print the truth without government interference.

Leave biases on the Opinion page and report the truth, not a biased interpretation of the news. Trusting the press is key to a strong democracy. That will unite the country.

David Klatt

Kendrick

An America in despair

It is despair that is killing us. It fosters poisoned solidarity, the negative energies forged from the intoxication of fear, anger, hatred and a lust for violence.

In the end, the election was about despair: despair over futures that evaporated with deindustrialization; despair over the loss of 30 million jobs in mass layoffs; despair over austerity programs and the funneling of wealth upward into the hands of rapacious oligarchs.

It’s despair over the futile, endless wars as well as the genocide in Gaza, where generals and politicians are never held accountable. It’s despair over a democratic system that has been seized by corporate and oligarchic power.

The despair has been played out on the bodies of the disenfranchised, through opioids and alcohol addiction, mass shootings, suicides — especially among middle-aged, white males — morbid obesity and the investment of our emotional and intellectual lives in tawdry spectacle and the allure of magical thinking from the absurd promises of the Christian right, and the Oprahlike belief that reality is never an impediment to our desires. These are the pathologies of a deeply diseased nation, what Frederick Nietzsche calls a spirit of dispirited nihilism.

Oswald Spencer predicted, as the West calcified and decayed, a class of monied thugs like Donald Trump would replace the traditional elites, Democracy would become a sham, hatred would be fostered and fear fed to the masses to encourage them to tear themselves apart.

The American dream has become the American nightmare.

Mike Epstein

Clarkston