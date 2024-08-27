Nov. 23 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A conservative sweep

I’ve lived in Moscow for 23 years and can’t recall seeing anything quite like this. Perhaps some old-timers remember a similar turnout, but it’s been a while. Back in 2002, during the so-called “topless carwash” incident, this town leaned more conservative ... but the recent election results take it to another level.

Latah County saw a clean conservative sweep: President Donald Trump took 52% and Rep. Russ Fulcher got the same. County Commissioners Tony Johnson and Jason Stooks won with 57% and 52%, respectively, while Sheriff Richie Skiles secured 58%. State Reps. Brandon Mitchell and Lori McCann won with 53% and 60%. Though Dan Foreman only pulled 48% in Latah County itself, he clinched 53% in Legislative District 6 overall. Local voters also showed where they stand on state issues, approving citizen-only voting by 58% and rejecting ranked choice voting by 56%.

My father was a registered Democrat all his life. Before he passed, he told me he hadn’t left the Democratic Party; they’d left him.