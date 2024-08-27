Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionNovember 24, 2024

Nov. 24 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Parallels with today

“What good is the church if it doesn’t speak up for the victims of the state?” asked famed German Pastor Dietrich Bonehoeffer in the new film by Angel Studios titled “Bonehoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.” in theaters beginning Nov. 22). The response was: “The church’s job is to kindle peace — peacefully.” Bonehoeffer’s comeback was: “Oh, you mean silence.”

Dietrich Bonehoeffer, deeply troubled by what was happening in Germany under Adolf Hitler, tried to awaken the church to stand against it, and felt pulled “between upholding his moral convictions or risking all to save millions of Jews from genocide.”

Later in life, Bonehoeffer wrote to his best friend, asking how the church had failed (or “How’d we get here?”), but answered his own question in saying that a “religionless Christianity” was needed — not going through the motions or rituals of “playing church” but by “the rejection of ‘religiosity’ and the embrace of a living, active faith.”

The church (individuals and as a body) is “supposed to be the conscience of the state” in “sounding the clarion call,” per “Bonehoeffer” book author Eric Metaxas, and, “Jesus gives us the opportunity, but doesn’t force us to live courageously.”

During an interview on “Takeaways” (TBN/Inspire) with Kirk Cameron, Metaxas (author of the new book “Religionless Christianity”) pointed to the parallels of what is happening in the world today, with what happened in Germany, encouraging Christians to not abdicate the role of the church, quoting Bonehoeffer’s famous words: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil.”

Ronda Granlund

Clarkston

We were warned

Here’s a post-election thought: Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post wrote, “I’m most worried that this country is not what I thought it was, but someplace much more cruel, nasty, and selfish both in its attitude toward our fellow Americans and in its conception of Americans’ place in the world.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Well, we can’t say we weren’t warned. So what’s coming shouldn’t be a surprise.

Bert Kulesza

Clarkston

Happy for United flight

I was happy to read that Nez Perce County decided to invest in air travel in and out of Lewiston.

As it happens, my wife and I were on the United Airlines flight to and from Denver and on both legs we were pleasantly surprised to notice the number of people who had come to take the Columbia River cruise, as well as other vacationers.

“Cruisers” are revenue for our hotels and restaurants, so preserving these flights is money in the bank for us.

Cheers.

George Grenley

Lewiston

Related
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: Here’s one thing Idaho voters can agree on
OpinionNov. 24
Nov. 24 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 24
Nov. 24 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: With Donald Trump reelected, our republic now has a...
Related
OPINION: As GOP takes control, Idaho’s Crapo poised to head Finance
OpinionNov. 24
OPINION: As GOP takes control, Idaho’s Crapo poised to head Finance
OpinionNov. 24
Nov. 24 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionNov. 23
OPINION: Idaho police officer’s actions demand consequences
OPINION: This used to be Crapo’s cause; what changed?
OpinionNov. 22
OPINION: This used to be Crapo’s cause; what changed?
OPINION: Lewiston must prioritize public safety, honor commitments to firefighters
OpinionNov. 22
OPINION: Lewiston must prioritize public safety, honor commitments to firefighters
OPINION: Despite what’s been said, America is not a garbage dump
OpinionNov. 20
OPINION: Despite what’s been said, America is not a garbage dump
OPINION: Mayor’s perspective on contract negotiations with Lewiston firefighters
OpinionNov. 20
OPINION: Mayor’s perspective on contract negotiations with Lewiston firefighters
OPINION: Newcomers to the state are already ‘Californicating’ Idaho
OpinionNov. 19
OPINION: Newcomers to the state are already ‘Californicating’ Idaho
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy