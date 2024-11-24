Nov. 24 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Appreciate recognition
Thank you to the staff, teachers, parents and, most of all, the students of McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston for their celebration of Veteran’s Day.
As a retired Marine and a Marine wife, we thank you for the recognition.
More importantly, we find it reassuring that our Lewiston school system is teaching our young people that public service is worthy of a thank you. Too often, many Americans seem to forget this.
Keith and Marilyn Carlson
Lewiston
Hilarious wailing
The wailing in the leftist media is hilarious. The Opinion writers in the Tribune, mass media left-wing pundits and late-night “hosts” who can’t believe the (fascist) Hitler was reelected to the presidency appear psychotic, screeching, “OMG, OMG! Now what can we do?”
Marty Trillhaase, Chuck Malloy, Eugene Robinson, George Will and Dana Milbank are seeking therapy for their malaise, as I suppose their publishers are ... . Their treatment plan seems to be to attempt to argue the vote was wrong and somehow imagine they can cure it with argument. Good luck, folks: As you like to say, “Elections have consequences.”
I canceled my overpriced Tribune subscription early this year in disgust. Occasionally I buy a copy, as I did Nov. 10, to see if my reasons might have changed. They haven’t.
This former Tribune Sunday Opinion writer (occasionally censored, then unceremoniously canceled) now finds occasional exposure to the Trib a humorous diversion. I follow the reconstituted “Dilbert” comic (also canceled by the Tribune and others) online at scottadams.locals.com and the truly hilarious ... comic, “Robots Read News,” also by Adams.
Since cancellation several years ago, my (uncensored) opinions have moved to alternateviews.substack.com.
Tribune Opinion page writers seem to be watching the same movie I’m watching, but to them it is a Mickey Mouse flick. To me it is a documentary about America. Two movies on one screen.
To quote Sen. John Kennedy, of Louisiana, recently, “They need to file a ‘hurt feelings report’ and move on.”
Will they, though? Unlikely.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Attentive city council
If you haven’t attended a Lewiston City Council meeting, you should. I have attended a few. Never in all the meetings I’ve attended have I seen such lack of respect for the public comments than I did on Nov. 4.
Our mayor was not listening to any comments from his city’s citizens. He was so busy fiddling with his papers and other things he didn’t have the decency to listen to the people of Lewiston or make eye contact at the public comment time period allowed. One other member spent the whole time flipping her hair to the left, to the right, behind her ears and into a low ponytail. She also wasn’t listening.
Thank goodness the other council members were making eye contact with our citizens of Lewiston who made time to attend the meeting to voice their opinion. That’s what the public comment period is all about.
I think it’s time we think about replacing positions in the city council. We need people who want citizen comments and are willing to listen to them.
Elizabeth Goetzinger
Lewiston