Nov. 24 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Appreciate recognition

Thank you to the staff, teachers, parents and, most of all, the students of McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston for their celebration of Veteran’s Day.

As a retired Marine and a Marine wife, we thank you for the recognition.

More importantly, we find it reassuring that our Lewiston school system is teaching our young people that public service is worthy of a thank you. Too often, many Americans seem to forget this.

Keith and Marilyn Carlson

Lewiston

Hilarious wailing

The wailing in the leftist media is hilarious. The Opinion writers in the Tribune, mass media left-wing pundits and late-night “hosts” who can’t believe the (fascist) Hitler was reelected to the presidency appear psychotic, screeching, “OMG, OMG! Now what can we do?”

Marty Trillhaase, Chuck Malloy, Eugene Robinson, George Will and Dana Milbank are seeking therapy for their malaise, as I suppose their publishers are ... . Their treatment plan seems to be to attempt to argue the vote was wrong and somehow imagine they can cure it with argument. Good luck, folks: As you like to say, “Elections have consequences.”

I canceled my overpriced Tribune subscription early this year in disgust. Occasionally I buy a copy, as I did Nov. 10, to see if my reasons might have changed. They haven’t.

This former Tribune Sunday Opinion writer (occasionally censored, then unceremoniously canceled) now finds occasional exposure to the Trib a humorous diversion. I follow the reconstituted “Dilbert” comic (also canceled by the Tribune and others) online at scottadams.locals.com and the truly hilarious ... comic, “Robots Read News,” also by Adams.

Since cancellation several years ago, my (uncensored) opinions have moved to alternateviews.substack.com.