Nov. 29 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Just a partisan result

Marty Trillhaase’s dyspeptic Nov. 10 take on the election was the Tribune calling its Republican readers “bitter, clinging, deplorable garbage.”

There’s nothing that happened on Election Day in Idaho that can’t be explained by basic group dynamics and the known inertial advantage of incumbency, including that of our party system itself.

Reclaim Idaho took a legit concern of voters, the downside of a closed GOP primary, got in bed with Unite America and went down the road of trying to take out the party system itself.

Parties, including the Democrats, don’t cotton to that notion. Neither do their rank and file, as voters showed by saying “no” to ranked choice voting across the nation.

Destroying the party system to open primaries might have appealed to the Tribune’s brass and other GOP haters. The voters disagreed.

It’s possible that some Democrats still want dedicated Democrats, not “prefers” Democrats on the ballot. It’s just a partisan result, not hyperpartisan.

To Trillhaase, of course, the explanation has to be “GOP equals extreme evil.” It’s an attitude that pervades the Tribune’s opinion in general and did so on Proposition 1 in particular. The tactic proved to be poison at the ballot box.

Idaho Republicans realized the risks Prop 1 posed to its power, put aside their internal differences and closed ranks against obviously hostile outsiders like Trillhaase, Reclaim Idaho and the Idaho Democrats.