Dec. 1 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

The Humanism page?
Janet Marugg’s Nov. 16 Lewiston Tribune column wants us to believe that human reasoning powers and inherent goodness can show us the best path forward in our daily lives. Can a casual review of human history support any improvement in our moral judgment as we try to manage technology and civil discourse? Have wars decreased over time? Is American culture becoming more peaceful? Are we becoming less confused over our sexuality? Can we reason and think our way into a future paradise?
Mrs. Marugg must answer these questions when she publishes her remarks on the page titled Religion. Should the page editor replace the “Religion” page name with “Humanism” when the writer rejects any higher power to influence human attitudes and behaviors? Is the Tribune ready to float a poll question on whether or not the Religion page should be discontinued in favor of a more secular philosophy?
Whoever we pray to, please help us out of our social strife and confusion.
John W. Vornholt
Clarkston
Beware cyberbullying
I’m an 18-year-old Lewis-Clark State College student, and I am worried about other young adults struggling with mental health problems related to the use of social media.
Recently, mental health has become more of a concern than it has been in the past. However, parents have a hard time accepting that their children are struggling with their mental health. I am writing to propose more awareness about social media and to offer some solutions on how parents can help their children who may be suffering because of social media.
Social media can greatly impact the self-esteem of children and young adults. Cyberbullying recently has become more popular among teenagers through the use of social media. Since phones and other electronic devices are private, it’s hard for parents to realize that cyberbullying could be taking place. Social media can also cause body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression and a lot of other huge, mental health problems.
Parents can help curb their child’s social media addiction and make their mental health stronger by setting a positive example and by focusing less on appearance. Parents can also encourage open discussions about cyberbullying and about unrealistic ideals portrayed on TV and social media. This can teach children to view images that they see online critically.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.
Alexus Nelson
Moscow
The bias continues
The elitist national news media and, more locally the Lewiston Tribune, just can’t understand or won’t accept what happened on Election Day and the biased BS continues.
Here are just a couple of recent examples: Miami Herald via the Tribune of Nov. 19, “... furthering his (Donald Trump’s) plans to fulfill a key campaign promise to conduct mass deportations of immigrants ... .” That’s a lie and the reporter should know it. Trump plans to deport illegal immigrants. He welcomes legal immigrants and recognizes their importance to our economy. Big difference.
On another page of that same Tribune, Randy Stapilus analyzes the election with his liberal Democrat bias solidly in place. He refuses to or is unable to understand what is obvious to most of us Idaho voters. Regardless of their claims to the contrary, any office-seeker with a D beside his/her name is tied to the left-wing, blue-state BS that flows from the national Democratic Party. That’s why Democrats are almost extinct in the Idaho Legislature and why so many are abandoning the liberal (CNN, CNBC, Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, etc.) media and getting their news elsewhere.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
This attack will fail
I believe eradicating the perverted and predatory mental illness known as diversity, equity and inclusion from our schools is inevitable.
Here are a few examples of why the rainbow/Marxist coalition will fail in this attack on our children’s minds:
1. Gender transition surgery on a child ten years ago would have meant a life sentence for the perpetrator.
2. Drag queen story hour and/or pushing “rainbow kiddie porn” at school would have meant 5 to 10 years.
3. Allowing rainbow kiddie porn anywhere near children’s libraries is nothing less than satanic pedophilia.
4. The rainbow flag now boldly represents all of the above and should be banned from classrooms entirely.
5. The rainbow cult has painted themselves into a corner. They’re now openly anti-God and anti-science.
6. “Gender theorists” now openly (and rabidly) dispute hundreds (thousands?) of years of settled science.
7. Any/all of the above are profound departures from reality ... .
Using the First Amendment as cover while trafficking this filth to children at school will not stand up in court. If parents want to ruin and pervert their children’s minds, they can do it themselves at home ... .
The fact that these and other horrors so quickly became normalized in elementary schools is truly frightening. Dismantling the teachers unions and defunding “woke” universities will kick-start a return toward sanity.
Elevating (and rewarding) STEM and trade skills are the obvious and beneficial (science-based) alternatives.
Be assured, Big Pharma and elitist, Marxist university professors are behind much of this madness.
J.C. Passmore Jr.
Elk City
Why tax us twice?
Here is a question the taxpayers of the city of Lewiston should be asking themselves.
Why am I being taxed twice for the operation of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, while county residents are taxed once? The answer you will hear is, “This is how it’s always been since the joint agreement to operate the airport was created.”
It is a flawed document and it’s time the taxpayers of Lewiston put an end to this policy. You are taxed in the city budget and then again by the county budget. County residents don’t share this double burden. County residents also pay, overall, a smaller percentage than city taxpayers do.
The city needs to walk away from operating the airport and inform the taxpayers how to create a revenue district to fund and operate the airport. You would have an elected board of directors made up of residents of Nez Perce County. The control of the airport would be in the hands of the voters and not appointed officials.
Bob Blakey
Lewiston