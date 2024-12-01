Dec. 1 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

The Humanism page?

Janet Marugg’s Nov. 16 Lewiston Tribune column wants us to believe that human reasoning powers and inherent goodness can show us the best path forward in our daily lives. Can a casual review of human history support any improvement in our moral judgment as we try to manage technology and civil discourse? Have wars decreased over time? Is American culture becoming more peaceful? Are we becoming less confused over our sexuality? Can we reason and think our way into a future paradise?

Mrs. Marugg must answer these questions when she publishes her remarks on the page titled Religion. Should the page editor replace the “Religion” page name with “Humanism” when the writer rejects any higher power to influence human attitudes and behaviors? Is the Tribune ready to float a poll question on whether or not the Religion page should be discontinued in favor of a more secular philosophy?

Whoever we pray to, please help us out of our social strife and confusion.

John W. Vornholt

Clarkston

Beware cyberbullying

I’m an 18-year-old Lewis-Clark State College student, and I am worried about other young adults struggling with mental health problems related to the use of social media.

Recently, mental health has become more of a concern than it has been in the past. However, parents have a hard time accepting that their children are struggling with their mental health. I am writing to propose more awareness about social media and to offer some solutions on how parents can help their children who may be suffering because of social media.

Social media can greatly impact the self-esteem of children and young adults. Cyberbullying recently has become more popular among teenagers through the use of social media. Since phones and other electronic devices are private, it’s hard for parents to realize that cyberbullying could be taking place. Social media can also cause body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression and a lot of other huge, mental health problems.

Parents can help curb their child’s social media addiction and make their mental health stronger by setting a positive example and by focusing less on appearance. Parents can also encourage open discussions about cyberbullying and about unrealistic ideals portrayed on TV and social media. This can teach children to view images that they see online critically.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

Alexus Nelson

Moscow

The bias continues

The elitist national news media and, more locally the Lewiston Tribune, just can’t understand or won’t accept what happened on Election Day and the biased BS continues.

Here are just a couple of recent examples: Miami Herald via the Tribune of Nov. 19, “... furthering his (Donald Trump’s) plans to fulfill a key campaign promise to conduct mass deportations of immigrants ... .” That’s a lie and the reporter should know it. Trump plans to deport illegal immigrants. He welcomes legal immigrants and recognizes their importance to our economy. Big difference.

On another page of that same Tribune, Randy Stapilus analyzes the election with his liberal Democrat bias solidly in place. He refuses to or is unable to understand what is obvious to most of us Idaho voters. Regardless of their claims to the contrary, any office-seeker with a D beside his/her name is tied to the left-wing, blue-state BS that flows from the national Democratic Party. That’s why Democrats are almost extinct in the Idaho Legislature and why so many are abandoning the liberal (CNN, CNBC, Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, etc.) media and getting their news elsewhere.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

