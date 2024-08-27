Dec. 10 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Honor family caregivers
In November, the Administration for Community Living recognized family caregivers during the National Family Caregivers Month.
According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, a family caregiver is anyone ... who consistently provides a wide range of assistance for an older person or adult with a disability.
As our local population in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley continues to age at a staggering rate, more and more family members are being called upon to provide caregiving services to loved ones. This can be a genuine hardship on a family relying on two incomes, as they may have to give up one income while also taking on the expenses of caregiving. Furthermore, family caregivers often will not recognize themselves as caregivers, ... but this can leave them isolated and disconnected ... .
The Community Action Partnership Area Agency on Aging partners with local, in-home healthcare providers to offer respite services to family caregivers throughout the five counties of north central Idaho. We also facilitate a Consumer Direct Respite program that reimburses family caregivers who pay a trusted individual to provide much-needed respite care. Respite care allows family caregivers to find rest ... or run errands and make appointments.
As part of the greater Community Action network, our Area Agency on Aging has access to other services that can support the whole family, too. To learn more about our services and how we can help connect you to respite care, call our Area Agency on Aging office at (208) 743-5580 or email us at AgingInfo@cap4action.org.
Todd Holcomb
Lewiston
Americans’ sacrifice
In response to Danny Radakovich’s letter, “Americans dig in” (Nov. 26), we did just that on Nov. 5 by a huge majority.
It appears to me the decent people did the right thing and gave Joe Biden and Kamala Harris their walking papers. If we need to gird our loins for a struggle, it’ll be because the current administration wants to give away the farm before Jan. 20.
Yes, we need to be vigilant in the process of monitoring those states that take two to three weeks to count their votes ... . I’m sure if Vladimir Putin wanted any of our national secrets all he had to do was call the White House and ask Joe because he can’t find his backside with both hands.
Donald J. Trump won’t need to cling to power in four years. He can just help JD Vance, Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr. get elected.
If our military was keeping their oath, Joe would have them removing the millions of foreign invaders already here. And as far as some of us dying by our democratic republic getting overturned, too late. Laken Riley, Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray come to mind. And if any more of us die, it’ll be by the hands of hundreds if not thousands of illegally border-crossed terrorists holed up across the country waiting to strike.
Yes, it takes sacrifice, which is what millions of us Americans have had to do these past four years, thanks to Joe and Kamala.
Cleve Chisholm
Lewiston