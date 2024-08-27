Dec. 10 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Honor family caregivers

In November, the Administration for Community Living recognized family caregivers during the National Family Caregivers Month.

According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, a family caregiver is anyone ... who consistently provides a wide range of assistance for an older person or adult with a disability.

As our local population in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley continues to age at a staggering rate, more and more family members are being called upon to provide caregiving services to loved ones. This can be a genuine hardship on a family relying on two incomes, as they may have to give up one income while also taking on the expenses of caregiving. Furthermore, family caregivers often will not recognize themselves as caregivers, ... but this can leave them isolated and disconnected ... .

The Community Action Partnership Area Agency on Aging partners with local, in-home healthcare providers to offer respite services to family caregivers throughout the five counties of north central Idaho. We also facilitate a Consumer Direct Respite program that reimburses family caregivers who pay a trusted individual to provide much-needed respite care. Respite care allows family caregivers to find rest ... or run errands and make appointments.

As part of the greater Community Action network, our Area Agency on Aging has access to other services that can support the whole family, too. To learn more about our services and how we can help connect you to respite care, call our Area Agency on Aging office at (208) 743-5580 or email us at AgingInfo@cap4action.org.

Todd Holcomb

Lewiston