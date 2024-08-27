Dec. 14 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Bless the children
My husband and I were on our way home from shopping. We were traveling south on 10th Street in the Lewiston Orchards between Burrell and Powers avenues.
As we came down the street, we noticed a small, young girl walking in the middle of the northbound lane swinging her backpack back and forth. It was apparent there was no adult there to take care of her. This little girl could have been struck by a vehicle driving north very easily. This little girl could have been abducted very easily as well.
I see young children walking home by themselves all over the place. These children are in harms way of being bullied, hurt, struck by a vehicle or kidnapped. Please, parents or guardians, if you are unable to pick up your child have someone responsible do so for you. Bless our little ones.
Dode Bovey
Lewiston
Balanced parenting
As a community member and advocate for children’s development, I urge you to spotlight the importance of adopting a balanced parenting approach. This model, which combines guidance with autonomy, fosters resilience, independence and mental health in children — qualities essential for thriving in adulthood.
Parenting extremes — helicopter and free-range — often cause unintended harm. Overbearing helicopter parenting fosters anxiety, dependency and a lack of resilience. Meanwhile, unstructured, free-range parenting can expose children to risks and negative influences. Both approaches fall short in equipping children to navigate life’s challenges. A balanced method, blending structure and freedom, offers a practical solution, empowering children with self-reliance and decision-making skills while maintaining appropriate oversight.
Parents can implement this approach by encouraging manageable challenges, like choosing extracurricular activities or handling small responsibilities, within a safe framework. Schools can support these efforts by teaching social-emotional skills and resilience-building strategies. Together, these practices prepare children for the complexities of adulthood without compromising safety or independence.
Your platform has the power to inspire meaningful change. By educating and empowering parents to embrace balanced parenting, your publication can spark a dialogue that improves family dynamics and strengthens communities.
Thank you for considering this vital issue.
Dylon Frey
Lewiston