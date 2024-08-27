Dec. 14 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Bless the children

My husband and I were on our way home from shopping. We were traveling south on 10th Street in the Lewiston Orchards between Burrell and Powers avenues.

As we came down the street, we noticed a small, young girl walking in the middle of the northbound lane swinging her backpack back and forth. It was apparent there was no adult there to take care of her. This little girl could have been struck by a vehicle driving north very easily. This little girl could have been abducted very easily as well.

I see young children walking home by themselves all over the place. These children are in harms way of being bullied, hurt, struck by a vehicle or kidnapped. Please, parents or guardians, if you are unable to pick up your child have someone responsible do so for you. Bless our little ones.

Dode Bovey

Lewiston

