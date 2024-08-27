Dec. 29 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Common sense advice

Wonder of wonders, Danny Radakovich sent a letter that included common sense, the first sensible letter in 25 years. “Yack-yack” counseled readers to “eat healthier.” Hooray double-y.

His Dec. 15 Tribune letter is worthy of Ripley’s Believe it or not mention. Missing from his missive is the usual mention that he is “an attorney” — how sweet it is.

He grudgingly admitted that, concerning inflation, “ ... there are some higher prices.” (He could have been Joe Biden’s budget guy.)

“Some” higher prices? Reckon this stalwart establishment flak hasn’t heard of the city council adding every possible charge to the tax bills of Lewiston homeowners, or the skyrocketing assessments of their properties.

His letter even included a word picture of him and his wife gnawing on a ham bone as they relished a “$1-$2 ... meal.”

Nevertheless, he deserves credit for even a single word of common sense, and his letter contained at least three. Reckon he seeks to become the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s budget version of Julia Child.

Bridger Barnett

Clarkston

Religious curriculum

Until Dwight Eisenhower caught the red scare, our Pledge of Allegiance lacked the words, “under God.” In 1955, he replaced “e plurabus unum” with “In God We Trust” on all U.S. currency. Anti-communist sentiment gave God pushers an inch and now we have a whole religious industrial complex.

Today, Christian lobby groups are pushing factually incorrect curriculum and Bible study into Idaho public schools. A few thoughts:

This harms church attendance. Parents are busy. If religious instruction is done Monday through Friday, they don’t need to get kids ready to attend church on Sunday.

Secular schools allow students to own their faith and seal their identity by meeting others who believe differently.

This violates the U.S. Constitution unless it is a comparative religion class. Public schools teaching one religious doctrine only is the definition of state-run indoctrination.

Parts of the Bible are inappropriate for children.

Reading the Bible makes atheists. I know several, personally.

If God is on your side, why the lobby? What does God think of being pimped?

A child’s moral instruction is a parental duty and right.

The God of the Bible models homicidal behavior.

Children can’t rationalize God’s wrath and threats of eternal punishment. Forcing irrational fears onto children is abusive.

Are teachers trained? MRIs reveal prolonged exposure to religious fundamentalism causes damaged brain networks. Will there be monitoring for damage? Do parents consent to this?