Jan. 8 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Politics and religion

Now that Christian nationalists have been emboldened by Donald Trump’s election, it’s time to once again issue a warning about the dangers of entangling politics and religion.

One look at the difficulties in countries where there is no separation of church and state should be enough to discourage an overlap, but apparently the “God of Guns and Trump” crowd isn’t looking. Iran is an apt example, though Christians might argue that their faith would create a different outcome.

Would it? Trump got the evangelical vote and, even before his inauguration, some school districts are already facing legal challenges for posting the Ten Commandments in public buildings paid for with tax dollars. This, despite Jesus imploring his followers to “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s,” a clear desire for separation.