OpinionJanuary 8, 2025

Jan. 8 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Politics and religion

Now that Christian nationalists have been emboldened by Donald Trump’s election, it’s time to once again issue a warning about the dangers of entangling politics and religion.

One look at the difficulties in countries where there is no separation of church and state should be enough to discourage an overlap, but apparently the “God of Guns and Trump” crowd isn’t looking. Iran is an apt example, though Christians might argue that their faith would create a different outcome.

Would it? Trump got the evangelical vote and, even before his inauguration, some school districts are already facing legal challenges for posting the Ten Commandments in public buildings paid for with tax dollars. This, despite Jesus imploring his followers to “Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s,” a clear desire for separation.

Trump’s brazen sales of his $60, Chinese-made Bibles may have helped him win an election and fatten his wallet, but if he ever actually took time to read the Bible, he might heed its final dire warning in Revelation: “I warn everyone who hears the words in this prophetic book: If anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues described in this book ... .”

Trump’s Bible has the U.S. flag on the cover and includes the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Pledge of Allegiance and a song asking God to bless the USA. Christians, is that not asking for biblical plagues to befall your beloved presidential choice?

Mike Ruskovich

Grangeville

