Jan. 11 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Take or leave advice

Oh thank you, thank you, thank you, Bridger Barnett, for damning me with faint praise in your latest letter (Tribune, Dec. 29).

Of course, your response to my letter about people making their budget stretch by cooking rather than buying all pre-prepared food misses the mark completely because your fevered brain only came up with the image of my wife and I gnawing on a ham bone, which I never said and we never did. We ate the ham, and when it was not feasible to cut more off the bone, she made split pea and ham soup, which made it pretty economical.

The point of the letter was to encourage people to work at their food situation by cooking and economizing, instead of buying pre-prepared food. Take it or leave it. That is the advice.

By the way since Ol’ Bridger is so obsessed with yaks, I wrote a letter to the Tribune telling him that, while I was blasting through the Colorado backcountry after my niece’s wedding, I came across a ranch clear in the middle of nowhere, which sells yak meat. The Tribune apparently did not print that letter, so here it is again. The yak meat is sold by Pettee Ranch in Fairplay, Colo. Enjoy.

Danny Radakovich

Lewiston