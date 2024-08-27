Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Losing our fish

We are losing our wild Idaho steelhead and chinook salmon. Why won’t our state officials tell us this?

In 2019, Gov. Brad Little convened a salmon workgroup to advise him on what should be done to save our fish. Four years have passed and we have heard nothing from Gov. Little.

In 1998, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission received a detailed report on the status of our fish from IDFG fisheries biologists. The commission issued a policy statement that determined the best way to save our fish was a return to a “natural river.” Twenty-six years have passed and the commission and department will not tell the Idaho public how the fish are doing.

Each year, IDFG biologists publish a study, “Wild Adult Steelhead and Chinook Salmon Abundance and Composition at Lower Granite Dam.” As required by law, this report is available to the public but only if one knows how to look it up on the web. Neither the commission nor the IDFG has publicized this report or its contents.

The most recent report concludes, in part, that for Idaho’s wild steehead “none of the genetic stocks had adult-to-adult productivitiy estimates that were above replacement.”

In plain English, at the current rate, we will lose our wild fish in all of Idaho’s rivers. This includes our wild B-run steelhead in all of the Clearwater drainage.

The Fish and Game Commission must tell Gov. Little and the public that Idaho is losing its wild fish.

Keith E. Carlson