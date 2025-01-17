Jan. 17 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Enjoyed lookouts article

Thanks for the article about the lookouts in Idaho (Tribune, Dec. 29).

It brought back memories of my times in the northern Idaho woods. When I was a kid, my mother and I would spend time at our Priest Lake summer cabin. Every now and then, Mom and I would take hikes. A few times we would hike to what I know as Bear Creek Lookout.

Starting out, we would pass through a mature cedar grove that had a carpet of moss and kinnikinnick. The cedars made a wood cathedal as big as some Gothic churches. When we got to the top, we’d get up into the lookout and have lunch with a great view of the lake.