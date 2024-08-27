Jan. 19 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump is a narcissist
Well, Rick Rogers has surfaced again (Tribune letter, Dec. 7) but makes no more sense than he did the last time.
Ol’ Rick is evidently thoroughly exercised about the fact that I don’t fall down and worship his lord and master Donnie “Trumplestiltskin” Trump, the way he does. Trump’s first term in office was a disaster and I expect this one will be more of the same. Trump and his lackeys will pass another tax but for the wealthy, as the so-called Republicans always do, and they will pay for it by burdening the middle and lower classes.
I pray, Rick, that you and your ilk will somehow wake up and figure out that Trump is an egomaniacal narcissist and is rotten to the core. He is already backing away on his campaign promise to lower food prices, although only a dumbbell would have believed that one to start with.
You need to wake up, smell the coffee and pay attention. That would solve a lot of your problems.
I, at least, have never built a building on someone else’s land and then been forced to tear it down.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Sorry, not sorry
In my relentless and insatiable pursuit of lost ancient mysteries and found modern mysteries, I sometimes read news that comes from the left and right. Remember the old saying, “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” Right? Do not be a fool. Never let your guard down. Never underestimate your adversary.
People complain about fake news. But the mainstream media had it right. They said in the presidential election the margin would be razor thin. And it was. Right? I am guessing that substantially less than 50% of Americans voted for president. Donald Trump won the popular vote at just under 50%. That is no landslide or mandate.
Sorry, not sorry. I feel and want to believe or see with my own eyes people doing amazing things. Every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every week of every month of every year of every decade of every jubilee of every century.
I feel a lot of people do not know who the Ukrainians are. Ukrainians are amazing people doing amazing things right behind a curtain of death. May the Indian goddess Kali bless the Ukrainian military with 100 billion suicide drones who can then, in pay-it-forward-fashion, give those drones to Vladimir Putin — who is called Vlad the Impaler in some circles — the president of Russia.
Go Ukraine. Happy New Year and may peace be with you.
Barry Hart
Clarkston