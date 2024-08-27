Jan. 19 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump is a narcissist

Well, Rick Rogers has surfaced again (Tribune letter, Dec. 7) but makes no more sense than he did the last time.

Ol’ Rick is evidently thoroughly exercised about the fact that I don’t fall down and worship his lord and master Donnie “Trumplestiltskin” Trump, the way he does. Trump’s first term in office was a disaster and I expect this one will be more of the same. Trump and his lackeys will pass another tax but for the wealthy, as the so-called Republicans always do, and they will pay for it by burdening the middle and lower classes.

I pray, Rick, that you and your ilk will somehow wake up and figure out that Trump is an egomaniacal narcissist and is rotten to the core. He is already backing away on his campaign promise to lower food prices, although only a dumbbell would have believed that one to start with.

You need to wake up, smell the coffee and pay attention. That would solve a lot of your problems.

I, at least, have never built a building on someone else’s land and then been forced to tear it down.

Danny Radakovich

Lewiston