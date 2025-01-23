Jan. 23 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

We’ll wait and see
So there’s a lot of talk about the revamp of Donald Trump 2.0 and how much is going to be done to make all our lives so much better. That always sounds good on paper, but looking back at his first time in the White House, the actual records show it wasn’t rosy.
Inflation was less but so was most Americans’ income. One can’t entirely blame Trump for the start of the pandemic; it’s that he pooh-poohed it, said not to worry, it will just go away like the flu. More than a million deaths and thousands of people out of work put a huge debt in the economy as it contracted 4.8% from January through March 2020. The unemployment rate rose to 14.7% by April 2020. In late February, President Donald Trump proposed allocating $2.5 billion to fight the outbreak. Instead, Congress approved $8.3 billion.
Now we wait and see if this term’s actually going to be an improved version of real economic growth with items like an actual Farm Bill and Social Security stability.
Eric Trump, in his social media video, commented that gas prices were so high that under the Biden administration, it cost him $130 to fill up his SUV, but under his dad’s term the costs will be less. I wonder if Eric understood that he has to actually put the pump nozzle into the car’s fuel tank. Maybe after looking under the car he should ask the attendant for assistance. It’s free of charge.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Let them burn?
In the 1970s, my wife and I moved from Louisiana to Cottonwood because we had gotten tired of living where people hated each other.
Our first daughter was born in 1980 in Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, with a pharmacy just next door. My wife needed some pharmaceutical items, so I walked over.
The place was empty, save for the older lady at the counter in the middle of the store. I asked the lady where was the item located that we needed. She pointed to one side of the store and said, “Over there.” I went over there, found what I needed, and came back to the counter to pay for the item. When I pulled out my checkbook, the lady said, “We don’t care for Californians here.” I said, “Me neither.” We both thought the exchange was funny, so we both laughed.
A joke about Californians is one thing; letting California — thus Californians — burn is another.
Recently, MAGA activist Charlie Kirk said “no fire aid” to California. During the election cycle, Donald Trump threatened “no fire aid” to California. How does someone like Kirk or Trump become so inhumane — so filled with hatred — that they would consider letting California burn? Burn, burn.
California is a neighbor state. Heck, Maine is a neighbor state. And what does Jesus say about treating your neighbor?
Please, dear God, forgive us for listening to — and electing — people who wish others harm.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow