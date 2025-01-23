Jan. 23 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

We’ll wait and see

So there’s a lot of talk about the revamp of Donald Trump 2.0 and how much is going to be done to make all our lives so much better. That always sounds good on paper, but looking back at his first time in the White House, the actual records show it wasn’t rosy.

Inflation was less but so was most Americans’ income. One can’t entirely blame Trump for the start of the pandemic; it’s that he pooh-poohed it, said not to worry, it will just go away like the flu. More than a million deaths and thousands of people out of work put a huge debt in the economy as it contracted 4.8% from January through March 2020. The unemployment rate rose to 14.7% by April 2020. In late February, President Donald Trump proposed allocating $2.5 billion to fight the outbreak. Instead, Congress approved $8.3 billion.

Now we wait and see if this term’s actually going to be an improved version of real economic growth with items like an actual Farm Bill and Social Security stability.

Eric Trump, in his social media video, commented that gas prices were so high that under the Biden administration, it cost him $130 to fill up his SUV, but under his dad’s term the costs will be less. I wonder if Eric understood that he has to actually put the pump nozzle into the car’s fuel tank. Maybe after looking under the car he should ask the attendant for assistance. It’s free of charge.

Mike Petrusky

Clarkston

Let them burn?